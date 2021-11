In Week 10, we get back all the studs in Tampa Bay, D'Andre Swift, DK Metcalf, and Terry McLaurin, among others, and there aren't many highly valuable players taken away from us. With the Bears, Bengals, Giants, and Texans on bye, we're only going to be dramatically affected by the losses of Burrow/Mixon/Chase. Brandin Cooks' owners will have to live without him this week, though. That said, while we're still in Week 9, we should look ahead at possible waiver wire pickups, free agents, and streamers, such as Taysom Hill, Derrick Gore, Elijah Moore, and Logan Thomas, before they potentially become hot adds on waivers.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO