Premier League

Soccer-Five English clubs granted safe standing licenses from January 2022

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea and Cardiff City have received approval to have licensed safe standing in seated areas from Jan. 1, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Monday.

The UK government had instructed the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) in September to trial safe standing in selected Premier League and Championship grounds to take the first steps in creating licensed standing areas.

Grounds in England’s top divisions were converted to all-seater stadiums nearly 30 years ago after Liverpool supporters were crushed in over-crowded and fenced-in areas at the Hillsborough Stadium in 1989, which led to 97 deaths.

“I’m pleased to approve these five clubs as early adopters of licensed safe standing areas for the second half of the season,” Huddleston said in a statement.

“The time is now right to properly trial safe standing in the Premier League and EFL Championship ahead of a decision on a widespread roll-out.

“Safety is absolutely paramount and the SGSA is working hand-in-glove with the clubs on this. Fans deserve different options on how they can enjoy a live match and I will be watching the progress of these trials with interest.”

Research is set to be carried out to evaluate the implementation of the licensed standing areas after which the government will decide on a potential wider roll-out next season.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was delighted with the decision after lobbying the government for safe standings areas.

“It delivers choice for fans attending the game – whether home or away supporters – and the vast majority of our fans are in favour of this scheme,” Levy said.

Clubs will have to meet a number of criteria such as seats with barriers in home and away sections and seats that cannot be locked in ‘up’ or ‘down’ positions so fans have the option to sit during breaks in play.

A code of conduct must also be in place for fans along with CCTV coverage. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Five talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Italy

Northern Ireland wrap up their World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday night when European champions Italy visit Windsor Park.Hopes of reaching Qatar were dashed last month, but Northern Ireland restored some positivity with Friday’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the match.Third place on the linePREVIEW | The squad look ahead to tomorrow night as we welcome the Azzurri to Belfast 👇🏻 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/buvQmRtcpT— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 14, 2021The win over Lithuania moved Northern Ireland back up to third place in Group C, level on points with Bulgaria in fourth....
SOCCER
The Independent

Five things we learned from the Autumn Nations Series this weekend

England and Ireland landed blows for northern hemisphere rugby as Australia and New Zealand were humbled in Autumn Nations Series matches of mixed quality, but Scotland fell to South Africa at Murrayfield.Here, the PA news agency examines five things we learned from Saturday’s games.A star is bornWhen a 20-year-old swaggers across Twickenham with the poise and confidence of Freddie Steward, it is clear he has something special. Athleticism and a 6’5” frame combine to create a colossal presence in the air and while his strength consistently propels him through the first tackle, his classy finish against Australia demonstrated a more...
RUGBY
The Independent

France and Belgium secure Qatar World Cup spots with qualifying victories

Big guns France and Belgium both confirmed their places in next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar after qualifying victories on Saturday night.Kylian Mbappe struck four as France sealed their place at the top of Group D in style with an emphatic 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in Paris The Paris St Germain star blasted a hat-trick inside the first 32 minutes before Karim Benzema bagged a brace to take Didier Deschamps’ men five clear before the hour mark.A goal from Adrien Rabiot and an Antoine Griezmann penalty added to the carnival atmosphere at the Parc des Princes before Mbappe rounded...
SOCCER
AFP

Four-goal Mbappe fires France to World Cup finals, Belgium also qualify

World champions France booked their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar in style as Kylian Mbappe fired in four goals in an 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Karim Benzema scored twice and there were further goals for Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann whose penalty marked his 42nd goal for France, taking him ahead of Michel Platini. Only Thierry Henry (51) and Olivier Giroud (46) have scored more for France. The French will be joined at the finals by neighbours Belgium as the world's top-ranked team saw off Estonia 3-1 in Brussels to ensure top spot in Group E ahead of Gareth Bale's Wales who beat Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff.
SOCCER
