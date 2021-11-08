Women’s advocacy group backs Marie Newman over Sean Casten after congressional remap

U.S. Rep. Marie Newman speaks at a rally at the Thompson Center in Chicago on July 8, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

Making the first major endorsement following passage of Illinois’ new congressional map, the women’s political advocacy group EMILY’s List announced Monday it is backing Marie Newman over Sean Casten in a suburban primary matchup of two Democratic incumbents.

“A champion for families, Rep. Newman is an advocate for paid parental leave, small business economic support, and high-quality health care for all. She is also a champion for reproductive rights, voting rights, gun violence prevention, and LGBTQ+ rights,” said the group’s president, Laphonza Butler.

“There is no doubt that Congresswoman Newman will continue her steadfast public service when she is elected to represent Illinois’ 6th District. EMILY’s List is proud to stand with Rep. Newman in this pivotal moment,” Butler said.

The group’s backing in the still-emerging race comes even before Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s expected signature on the state’s 17 new congressional boundaries, which Democratic lawmakers drew and approved on Oct. 29.

Since its founding in 1985, EMILY’s List has grown into a major fundraising operation for Democratic women, helping to steer millions of dollars to campaigns across the country.

Of greater significance is the group’s decision to insert itself into the lone Democratic matchup as a result of the new district boundaries.

Newman, a first-term Democrat from LaGrange, was mapped into a new strongly Latino district with U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García. But she opted to challenge the two-term Casten from Downers Grove in the adjacent 6th District, with new boundaries that range from the southwest suburbs of Tinley Park and Orland Park to the western suburbs of Elmhurst, Lombard, Villa Park and Lisle.

Members of Congress do not have to live in the district they represent.

EMILY’s List backed Newman in her successful 2020 primary victory over abortion-rights opponent, U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski of Western Springs, as well as in her 2018 primary loss to Lipinski.

Democrats currently hold a 13-5 edge in the state’s U.S. House delegation, but the state lost one seat following the pandemic-delayed federal census, which showed Illinois with its first-ever population decline.

Democrats are looking to gain a 14-3 edge over Republicans in the new map.