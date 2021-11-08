Editorial: The Big Lie road show continues, with a new stop in Chicago’s suburbs

Jeanne Ives, Republican candidate for Illinois's 6th Congressional District, makes election day calls to supporters from her west suburban Wheaton office on Nov. 3, 2020. Mark Hume/Chicago Tribune

The Big Lie has made its way to DuPage County.

An organization called Breakthrough Ideas claims voter fraud tainted the results of the November 2020 election in suburban DuPage County, a onetime Republican bastion that has increasingly leaned Democratic in recent years. Leading the group’s effort is former GOP state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who lost to Bruce Rauner in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary. She called her organization’s findings evidence of “outright negligence in assuring we have fair elections in DuPage County.”

Those findings? Breakthrough Ideas cross-checked voter records with the U.S. Postal Service’s change of address database and said it discovered 1,343 people who had notified the Postal Service of a change of address before Election Day, ended up voted from their old address.

Sounds damning, but that’s hardly the case.

Change of address forms help keep your mail headed to the right place, but they’re poor indicators of where you live for voting purposes. There are a host of reasons for having mail forwarded that have nothing to do with moving permanently to a new residence: students who study out of state, someone who’s caring for sick relatives at a different location, employees who’ve left on a temporary work assignment or people visiting their vacation homes.

Ives’ approach is hardly novel. Backers of former President Donald Trump penned “The Georgia Report,” which used change of address data to claim more than 10,000 people voted fraudulently in Georgia in 2020 because they lived in other states. Those claims have been thoroughly debunked, as have similar Big Lie-inspired efforts in Arizona and Nevada.

We suspect the Trumpian quest to seed doubt about the 2020 election results won’t die down anytime soon. More than two-thirds of Republicans still believe the election was stolen from Trump. Among Fox News adherents, that number grows to 82%. The harm Big Lie believers are inflicting on the country, and on democracy itself, runs far deeper than perpetuating the myth that the former president was robbed of four more years.

Through their voter fraud claims, Ives and her ilk are corroding the faith that Americans have in the country’s election system. They may cast themselves as reformers determined to fix the system, but the doubt they’re fomenting about how we elect and govern is the kind that led to the infamy of Jan. 6. It’s a threat to America that’s existential, which is why baseless claims of voter fraud need to be robustly challenged and debunked.

If they have merit, then by all means, election officials must be just as ardent in rooting out the fraud and changing what’s wrong so it doesn’t happen again. But it’s hard to see any kind of reform-minded motive in these election fraud claims. The impetus appears obvious — an unshakable refusal to accept the results of the November 2020 election.

DuPage County officials didn’t seem impressed with Ives’ claims. A spokesman for the county clerk’s office told the Tribune the office’s voter rolls are kept up to date with everything from death certificates to undeliverable mail to biannual change of address notifications, all in accordance with federal law. Officials at the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said the county clerk usually is proactive in referring possible cases of voter fraud when they arise.

One case of alleged voter fraud that Ives cited at a recent news conference — a voter Breakthrough Ideas alleged had moved to Florida from Hinsdale but voted by mail using their old address — had in reality told the county clerk’s office well before the election that they had moved elsewhere within DuPage, and that they had indeed cast a proper ballot. If an allegation Ives highlights at a news conference turns out to be baseless, we suspect much or all of the rest of the organization’s claims lack merit.

On the horizon are midterm elections, as well as a bevy of state and local elections and another presidential contest in 2024. Americans of all political opinions need to trust in those elections, that they will be allowed to vote unhindered, and that their vote will be counted fairly in a system that follows the rule of law and not the rule of the mob. Efforts aimed at perpetuating the lie that Trump had the election stolen from him only imperil that trust. It’s why America’s scrutiny of those efforts cannot relent.

