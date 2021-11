Dr. Keli Christopher is the first Black person to get a Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Illinois and the third Black woman in the world to hold a Ph.D. in that field. A Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills High School graduate, Christopher says her inspiration was meeting a Black woman engineer. As founder of STEM Greenhouse, her goal is to provide children of color with role models who inspire them to pursue careers in science, math and other fields where Black, Brown and other underrepresented faces have not been traditionally seen.

