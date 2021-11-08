Sunnyside man killed while working on side of US 395 near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A Sunnyside man was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a truck while working on the side of US 395, according to Washington State Patrol.
Washington State Patrol says the crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday on US 395 approximately 11 miles north of Pasco.
Investigators say Andres Trujillo, 46, of Sunnyside was working to secure his load on US 395.
A truck driving south on US 395 hit Trujillo and killed him, according to Washington State Patrol.
Washington State Patrol says the driver of the truck left the scene of the fatal collision. However, investigators were able to identify the driver as Darell Slippy, 79, of Pasco.
Charges for Slippy are pending, according to Washington State Patrol. Investigators say drugs or alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the fatal collision.
