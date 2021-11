Tonight will become partly cloudy as an upper-level wave moves over Alabama. It will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s. An area of high pressure will build over us Tuesday and east of us on Wednesday. At the same time, and upper-level wave will move across the Deep South. These features will make it partly cloudy and warmer each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO