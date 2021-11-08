CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties In the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cpuaPoB00 After adding over 451,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 19.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 23.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Winston-Salem, NC, metro area consists of Forsyth County, Davidson County, Stokes County, and two other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 15.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Winston residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Winston residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Winston-Salem metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Davidson County. There were an average of 14.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Davidson County during the past week, the least of the five counties in Winston with available data.

Case growth in the Winston metro area varies at the county level. In Stokes County, for example, there were an average of 26.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Winston and more than the case growth rate in Davidson County.

While Davidson County has the slowest case growth in the Winston area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of November 4, there were a total of 15,647.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Davidson County, the fourth fewest of the five counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,109.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Davidson County, unemployment peaked at 13.4% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 4. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 4 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 28 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Davidson County 165,381 14.3 22.8 15,647.5 186.8
2 Forsyth County 375,195 15.5 23.7 13,849.3 150.3
3 Yadkin County 37,602 18.8 24.6 16,007.1 194.1
4 Davie County 42,257 21.9 27.4 15,296.9 179.9
5 Stokes County 45,781 26.2 37.4 13,763.4 238.1

