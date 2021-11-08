CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

1 killed in Rahway crash that sheared utility pole in half

ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpSbd_0cpuaNHx00

At least one person was killed in a crash in Rahway, New Jersey.

It happened early Monday morning on Route 27 at the intersection of Route 35, also known as St. Georges Avenue and Colonia Boulevard.

The car slammed into a utility pole which it sheared in half.

One person was killed in the crash.

Police put a tent up over the vehicle while they investigated the scene.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and the identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

The intersection is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

Comments / 2

 

