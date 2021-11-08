CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic’s identity takes shape behind clutch guard play from Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
The roar from the crowd at Amway Center reached a crescendo as Cole Anthony soared in for a rim-shaking dunk. It was the first of two dunks by him in a little over a minute during a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Those dunks represented 4 of Anthony’s season-high 33 points as the Orlando Magic (3-8) wiped away a double-digit deficit in the second half to pull out a 107-100 win. It was the first at home in five tries.

“It’s a pretty exhilarating feeling, I can’t lie to you,” Anthony said of his first dunk that gave the Magic a 92-91 lead with 5:43 left. “I told my teammates I really wanted to windmill that but I have to make sure I make it. Dunks get the crowd going and they get the team hyped and it gives momentum for everybody on the team.”

It was the second time that Anthony scored 30-plus points this season. He had 31 points in Orlando’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 1, including 14 in the fourth quarter.

The Magic are finding out how to handle critical moments in the fourth quarter that can make — or break — a team’s chances of winning. In recent losses to San Antonio, Boston, Detroit and Toronto, Orlando missed opportunities to flip the momentum..

“I know these guys are going to continue to get better every single day,” said coach Jamahl Mosley. “Us being able to share and move the basketball and trust the pass, that’s going to be the message that we continue to hit home on [offense].

“It’s the defensive end of the floor that’s going to keep us and sustain us. Whether we’re making or missing shots, the defensive end is going to keep us in games.”

Orlando held Utah to 15 points in the fourth quarter on 31% shooting (5 of 16), including 1-of-10 from 3. The Magic also forced 8 turnovers in the final 12 minutes that led to 12 points, including 3 in the final four minutes.

“That’s something that we can build off and go into our next couple of games and just kind of remember what we did in the fourth quarter and know we’re capable of it,” said guard R.J. Hampton. “That’s the biggest thing is knowing that we’re capable of it even though we’re a young team.”

Hampton scored all 8 of his points in the fourth quarter, combining with Anthony to score the Magic’s last 17 to break the game open.

It was Hampton’s 27-footer with 21.5 seconds left that sealed the win by making it a two-possession game at 105-100. As the ball fell through the net, the backup guard turned and smiled.

“I was actually looking at my little brother in the stands and I was pointing at him,” he said. “He said that I don’t make enough 3′s, so I definitely took that one for him.”

Gary Harris played a pivotal role in the final period, too, scoring 6 of his 8 points on 3-for-3 shooting. He also had a steal and assisted on Hampton’s clinching 3.

As Anthony knocked down two free throws for the final margin, fans began chanting, “M-V-P! M-V-P!”

“I’m super happy to everybody who was into it and cheering for me but I want to be realistic with myself. I don’t feel like I deserve it yet,” said Anthony. “I want to get to a point where they can rightfully say that — the fans — and I can I feel like I’m a serious contender, but I’m not there yet.”

The Magic return to action Wednesday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

