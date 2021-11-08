ASK IRA: Do the Heat have the answer to any remaining questions waiting in the wings?

Victor Oladipo. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Q: With the eventual return of a healthy Victor Oladipo, even as a shell of his All-star peak, you gotta wonder where the ceiling is for the Heat given the promising start to the season. He is likely to have bought in to the system by now, and will need to compete for a spot in the rotation as well as elevate his stock in free agency this summer. I could see him as a double offensive threat paired with Tyler Herro, or the backup ballhandler we desperately need for the games Kyle Lowry sits out. — Wilson, Miami.

A: Which is why the NBA trade deadline or the buyout deadline might be less significant for the Heat this season. They already have a prime addition waiting in the wings. When/if Victor Oladipo returns from his May quadriceps surgery remains up in the air, not traveling with the Heat for the start of the current five-game western swing. But as long as there is time to acclimate upon a return, the Heat have something potentially available that could trump any in-season addition this side of Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal or Ben Simmons being moved.

Q: It is certainly looking like that Tyler Herro will merit a max extension. Can the Heat afford that with their current payroll? — Robert, Miami.

A: It’s a good problem to have, and way too premature to consider. Tyler will get paid, it’s just a matter of when and how much. And part of that equation will be what Victor Oladipo shows upon his return, since he may want to get paid, as well. But from a payroll standpoint, the Heat can afford to sate Tyler because they already will be operating above the salary cap due to the contracts of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. It will come down to how deep into the tax Micky Arison is willing to go. But there assuredly will be a bill to be paid.

Q: If Victor Oladipo comes back healthy, Duncan Robinson is sitting. The weak link. — Juan.

A: Way too early for any of this. First, Duncan Robinson will make shots, because he’s always made shots. Second, we have no idea what Victor Oladipo will look like upon a return. But what we do know is that he never has been a knockdown 3-point shooter. So it’s not as if he would be expected to step into such a role.