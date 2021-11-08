CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes name players of game from win at Nebraska

By Spencer Holbrook about 9 hours
Jaxon Smith-Njigba set an Ohio State record in the win over Nebraska. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Buckeyes name players of game from win at Nebraska

The offensive and special teams players of the game were easy to figure out for Ohio State.

But there were plenty of candidates from a dominant defensive outing in the Buckeyes road win at Nebraska on Saturday.

Record-breaking wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (15 catches, 240 yards, touchdown) was named the offensive player of the game for his monster game in the win. Noah Ruggles (4-for-4 on field-goal tries) was named the weekly special teams honor.

And defensively, it was too hard to just have one recipient. Defensive end Tyreke Smith (five tackles, sack, pass break-up, quarterback hurry) and bullet Ronnie Hickman (seven tackles, sack) split the honors for the Buckeyes after their dominant day.

Ohio State had easy calls to make in naming two of its three awards for the week. But defensively, the Buckeyes are playing too well to just make it a solo honor.

Buckeyes stay put in latest AP Poll, open as heavy favorites against Purdue

Ohio State got an ugly win over Nebraska on Saturday.

It was not pretty, and it didn’t matter in the minds of AP Poll voters. The Buckeyes stayed put in the latest AP poll rankings as they remained ranked sixth in the nation.

Georgia was once again the unanimous top-ranked team in America, followed by Cincinnati, Alabama – which squeezed out its own win over over LSU – then Oklahoma, Oregon and Ohio State.

Now the Buckeyes will head into a tricky home matchup against Purdue, which has beaten the last two top-five opponents it has faced.

Ohio State will be a double-digit favorite for the 10th time this season, as the Buckeyes are 19-point favorites against Purdue next weekend, according to the folks at VegasInsider. The total opened at 64.5 points.

If the Buckeyes can get back to playing like they did when they averaged 58 points a game against Akron, Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana then they should have no problem against Purdue.

Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is back!

The Lettermen Row crew will be live from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin’s Bridge Park on Thursday night for a full preview of the Buckeyes next Big Ten matchup, this time a home game against a plucky Purdue team.

The next edition of the show will be Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., and there will be plenty of Ohio State guests on hand to break down the pursuit of a win. Come out to see Cardale Jones, Zach Boren, Bobby Carpenter and other former Buckeyes greats give their insight about the upcoming game with the Boilermakers and give predictions about the matchup.

Get set with the panel of former Buckeyes with analysis, stories, delicious food from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin and some cold Coors Light. Don’t miss the next show Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is proudly sponsored by Coors Light and Byers Auto!

On3.com

Ryan Day on CJ Stroud, reveals key to strong quarterback play

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has been a big key to the Buckeyes’ dominant offense this season. Stroud has had a great season, leading to Ohio State being in the thick of the race to the College Football Playoff. After Ohio State dominated against Purdue, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day praised Stroud and revealed the key to strong quarterback play.
On3.com

'So much juice': Michigan RB Hassan Haskins 'wants to have the team on his back'

To say Michigan football played through redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins in a 21-17 win at Penn State last Saturday would be an understatement. Without second-year freshman running back Blake Corum, the team’s leader in all-purpose yardage, Haskins carried the bulk of the load, rushing a career-high 31 times for 156 yards (five yards per carry) and catching five passes for 45 yards. A whopping 104 of his 156 yards came after contact (3.5 yards after contact per carry), according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Big 12 addresses tiebreaker rules following Oklahoma-Baylor controversy

The Big 12 made a big announcement Monday regarding its tiebreaker rules. The conference stated that point differential will not be used in the event of a three-way tie, per CBS Sports writer Dennis Dodd. Instead, the conference will decide the two championship contenders by using one of the first two options listed in the Big 12 rulebook.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

This Week in Kentucky Basketball: Taking Care of Business

Kentucky Basketball is back. The season started last Tuesday with a 79-71 hard fought defeat against Coach Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils. However, the Wildcats responded with an impressive 100-60 beatdown of the Robert Morris Colonials at Rupp Arena. This week, The Kentucky Classic rolls on with games on...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky WBB drops to No. 19 in AP Poll following loss to Indiana

For the first 20 minutes of Sunday night’s game, Kentucky Women’s Basketball was looking incredibly solid. Then, out of the halftime break, foul trouble and a lack of depth put the Wildcats in an untenable situation. As a result, UK fell on the road to No. 8 Indiana in what wound up as a blowout loss, 88-67.
INDIANA STATE
On3.com

Biletnikoff Award announces semifinalists

The Biletnikoff Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position. Since it’s inception in 1994, the award has been given to some of the best pass-catchers in the history of the sport. Last season, the award was one of the many that Devonta Smith received....
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Recent USC decommit Ty Kana visiting Texas Tech this weekend

Katy (Texas) High three-star linebacker Ty Kana decommitted from USC three weeks ago, and he’s seen major renewed interest in his recruitment. This weekend, he’ll take an official visit to Texas Tech, he announced on Twitter Monday afternoon. His trip to Lubbock comes on the heels of his visit to SMU this past weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3 Consensus 4-star DL Quency Wiggins narrows list to 3 schools

On3 Consensus four-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins of Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep Academy has narrowed his list to three schools. The final three schools are LSU, Alabama, and Florida. With the final cut down, Wiggins is no longer looking at schools like Texas and USC. Wiggins, who is 6-foot-6...
NFL
On3.com

3-star wide receiver JoJo Bermudez commits to Cincinnati

Egg Harbor City (NJ) Cedar Creek wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has committed to Cincinnati, he announced Monday night. Bermudez is the No. 810 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is ranked as the No. 128 wide receiver in the country and No. 12 player in New Jersey.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Wolverine TV: Michigan football players discuss the season to this point

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and redshirt sophomore linebacker/defensive back Michael Barrett met with the media Monday afternoon, discussing their roles on the team, the season to this point and more. • No Michigan football QB controversy: ‘Everybody rents that position’. •...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Fox analyst calls out Lincoln Riley for field goal hypocrisy

Fox Sports analyst Matt Mosley called out Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, citing his hypocrisy about kicking field goals to score more points in wins. Mosley pointed out that Riley had his team kick a field goal with a minute remaining in a 33-point blowout win over Baylor in 2018.
SPORTS
On3.com

Who won Week 11 in the Big 12?

Oh how the mighty(ish) have fallen. Oklahoma and particularly Texas might feel somewhat relieved at this point that 2021 probably won’t be their last season in the Big 12. Perhaps neither are in position go out on a high note. The Longhorns had the worst week. Their first-year head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC basketball early signing period superlatives

The SEC basketball enjoyed a banner week during the early signing period. A long list of superlatives includes signing 20 members of the top 100 players in the 2022 On3 Consensus. That bests the ACC by three for the most by any conference. The conference also sports the No. 1...
COLLEGE SPORTS
