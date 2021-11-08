Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes name players of game from win at Nebraska

Jaxon Smith-Njigba set an Ohio State record in the win over Nebraska. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Football will always be our focus, but every day we'll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports.

Buckeyes name players of game from win at Nebraska

The offensive and special teams players of the game were easy to figure out for Ohio State.

But there were plenty of candidates from a dominant defensive outing in the Buckeyes road win at Nebraska on Saturday.

Record-breaking wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (15 catches, 240 yards, touchdown) was named the offensive player of the game for his monster game in the win. Noah Ruggles (4-for-4 on field-goal tries) was named the weekly special teams honor.

And defensively, it was too hard to just have one recipient. Defensive end Tyreke Smith (five tackles, sack, pass break-up, quarterback hurry) and bullet Ronnie Hickman (seven tackles, sack) split the honors for the Buckeyes after their dominant day.

Ohio State had easy calls to make in naming two of its three awards for the week. But defensively, the Buckeyes are playing too well to just make it a solo honor.

Buckeyes stay put in latest AP Poll, open as heavy favorites against Purdue

Ohio State got an ugly win over Nebraska on Saturday.

It was not pretty, and it didn’t matter in the minds of AP Poll voters. The Buckeyes stayed put in the latest AP poll rankings as they remained ranked sixth in the nation.

Georgia was once again the unanimous top-ranked team in America, followed by Cincinnati, Alabama – which squeezed out its own win over over LSU – then Oklahoma, Oregon and Ohio State.

Now the Buckeyes will head into a tricky home matchup against Purdue, which has beaten the last two top-five opponents it has faced.

Ohio State will be a double-digit favorite for the 10th time this season, as the Buckeyes are 19-point favorites against Purdue next weekend, according to the folks at VegasInsider. The total opened at 64.5 points.

If the Buckeyes can get back to playing like they did when they averaged 58 points a game against Akron, Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana then they should have no problem against Purdue.

