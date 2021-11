Kanboard is an outstanding kanban platform that you can deploy to your data center in no time. Jack Wallen shows you how. If you've read my take on kanban boards, you might be at a place where you're anxious to start making use of this amazingly efficient task management tool. If you want to deploy a kanban solution to your data center, you have options ... lots of them. Some of those options are even open-source. And that's what I want to look at today, an open-source kanban solution that you can deploy to your data center and have your teams using in no time.

