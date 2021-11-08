CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Introducing the 2021-22 UConn men’s basketball team: Full roster and fun facts

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has said he is more confident and more comfortable going into this season than he has been, and the reason is his familiarity with the roster.

The Huskies have four starters and nine key players back from last season and a highly touted freshman class. The mix includes a 17-year-old freshman, Corey Floyd Jr. and fifth-year seniors including Isaiah Whaley, who will turn 24 in March.

Competition for playing time will be fierce, but isn’t that how it’s supposed to be at UConn?

Here’s a look at the 2021-22 roster Hurley has assembled for his fourth season.

0 Jalen Gaffney

6 feet 3, G, Jr., Columbus, New Jersey

Obvious: A steady combination guard, Gaffney has played in all 54 games since coming to UConn, the longest streak on the team. He has had a 1.6 assists-to-turnover ratio.

You might not know: Gaffney’s middle name, Makanaokeakua, mean’s gift from God. Hs mother, Christy, is Hawaiian and gave all her five children middle names of Hawaiian origin.

1 Rahsool Diggins

6-2, G, Fr., Philadelphia

Obvious: The first of three recruits to commit to UConn in the summer of 2020, he responded to the challenge of leaving Villanova’s backyard to play for one of the Wildcats’ Big East challengers.

You might not know: His former teammates at Archbishop Wood say he is “trash” when it comes to video games.

2 R.J. Cole

6-1, G, Gr., Union, New Jersey

Obvious: Floor general who was the MEAC player of the year at Howard, transferred to UConn, sat a year and led the Huskies back to the NCAA Tournament in 2021, averaging 12.2 points with a 99-40 ratio of assists to turnovers.

You might not know: Cole established a brand, “Cole-Blooded, ” a line of apparel, capitalizing on the new name, image and likeness opportunities.

4 Tyrese Martin

6-6, G/F, Sr., Allentown, Pennsylvania

Obvious: Martin is a grinder and physical player who led the Huskies in rebounding after transferring from Rhode Island, where he originally committed to play for Dan Hurley.

You might not know: Martin is a regular listener to a podcast with former NBA players Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. He is following the advise of Hurley and taken to morning meditation.

5 Isaiah Whaley

6-9, F, Gr., Gastonia, North Carolina

Obvious: In his fifth year in the program, Whaley has risen from little-used to indispensable over that time. Now in his third year as a starter, Hurley considers him the best ball-screen defender he has. Last season, he was voted the Big East co-Defensive Player of the Year.

You might not know: Whaley has a number of nicknames like “Pork Chop,” his favorite food growing up, “Poppers,” for the mid-range shot he’s tried to get down and “Wrench” for his workman-like ways, but he usually sticks with “Zay.”

11 Akok Akok

6-9, F, R-Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire

Obvious: Akok showed promise as a freshman but ruptured his Achilles and didn’t make it back to full strength last year. At his best, he’s an elite shot blocker with the ability to hit 3-pointers, a coveted NBA skill set.

You might not know: Akok never played organized basketball until his sophomore year at Manchester West High School. He was 6 feet 6 then and hit a winning basket at the buzzer in a state quarterfinal game .

12 Tyler Polley

6-9, F, Gr., Miramar, Florida

Obvious: Known for his 3-point shooting, Polley has hit 36.1% on 3s during his career, with a high of 41.7% in 2017-18. He returned from a torn ACL last season, was Big East Sixth Man of the Year and, like Whaley, is back for a fifth year, an option granted due to the COVID-19 policy.

You might not know: Polley, who has played in 102 games for UConn, has 673 points and is taking aim at 1,000 for his career.

13 Richie Springs

6-9, F, R-So. , Brooklyn, New York

Obvious: Springs has played in only five games for a total of 12 minutes, getting five points and five rebounds in two seasons at UConn. He has stuck with the program and continued to work at it. Whenever Hurley talks about Springs, he points out that he has shown in practice that he is an excellent offensive rebounder.

You might not know: Springs was a teammate of James Bouknight at The MacDuffie School in Granby, Massachusetts.

14 Corey Floyd Jr.

6-3, G, Fr., Franklin, New Jersey

Obvious: Floyd graduated from high school after three years, reclassified to the Class of 2021 and enrolled at UConn in August after leading his AAU team to the Peach Jam title. He doesn’t turn 18 until Jan. 14.

You might not know: His father, Corey Sr., played at Providence, frequently going up against Dan Hurley at Seton Hall in the 1990s.

20 Andrew Hurley

6-1, G, So., Glastonbury

Obvious: Dan Hurley’s son is a walk-on after playing two seasons for Luke Reilly at highly successful East Catholic High School, which went 50-2 over that time. Hurley made the only shot he took as a freshman, a 3-pointer vs. DePaul in the Big East Tournament.

You might not know: Hurley was named to the Big East’s All-Academic team for 2020-21.

21 Adama Sanogo

6-9, F, So., Bamako, Mali

Obvious: The most impactful freshman on the 2020-21 team, Sanogo was held back only by foul trouble. He averaged 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and started the last 19 games. He made the Big East All-Freshman Team.

You might not know: Sanogo speaks four languages, French, Arabic, Bambara and English.

24 Jordan Hawkins

6-5, G, Fr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

Obvious: Hawkins was the 2021 Gatorade Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Year at DeMatha Catholic (Md.), a perennial national power. Hawkins can score in every way, but his calling card is the 3-pointer. He shot 46.4% on 3s last season.

You might not know: At 14, Hawkins played an entire AAU game unaware he had a broken wrist.

35 Samson Johnson

6-10, F, Fr., Lome, Togo

Obvious: Like Sanogo, Johnson came to the U.S. as a teenager and played for The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey. His stock soared, into the top 50 nationally, in the months before he arrived at Storrs. He was MVP of the Slam 16 showcase game in the Bronx, in which he played with Diggins.

You might not know: Johnson has a 7 foot, 5 inch wingspan.

41 Matt Garry

6-5, G, Sr., Southington

Obvious: Garry is a walk-on who starred at St. Paul in Bristol. He played eight minutes as a sophomore and missed all last season after tearing his ACL.

You might not know: Garry suffered with a severe case of COVID-19 as he recovered from his major knee injury. During his rehab, he set a goal of dunking on First Night, and he achieved it on Oct. 15.

44 Andre Jackson

6-6, G, So., Amsterdam, New York

Obvious: Often called a “freakish” athlete by Hurley, Jackson had an injury-marred freshman year, playing in 16 games. Jackson has showed flashes as a rebounder, defender and passer. He needs to improve his shooting after going 2-for-17 on 3s.

You might not know: Jackson has watched a lot of film of the 1960s legend “Pistol Pete” Maravich and occasionally tries some of his famous trick passes.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com

