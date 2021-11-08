Connecticut diners could expect to pay more for menu items like seafood, chicken wings and prime steaks as supply chain crisis leads to food scarcity and steeply rising prices

Restaurant diners are used to seeing “market price” listed on a menu for lobster and sometimes other seafood. Nowadays, “market price” increasingly applies to prime cuts of beef and chicken wings, if those items are on the menu at all.

Product backlogs from the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and the current supply chain crisis, have led to food scarcity and volatile, steeply rising prices. Owners of Connecticut eateries have adjusted their menus — sometimes raising prices, sometimes eliminating items — to reflect what they can get and how much they can get it for.

“I was on vacation a month and a half ago and when I came back prime steaks had gone up to $50 a pound. We had a steak on the menu for $42. Obviously we had to change,” said Helmar Wolf, CEO of Mill Restaurant Group , which owns Mill on the River in South Windsor, Abigail’s in Simsbury, Republic in Bloomfield, Market Grille in Manchester and Republic in Hartford.

“We put prime cuts at market price in some restaurants and in others took them off the menu,” Wolf said. “We can’t give it away.”

Other restaurants — Café Aura in Manchester, Goodfellas in New Haven, the Golden Greek in Killingly, Testo’s in Bridgeport, Fife & Drum in Kent, Roberto’s in Monroe — now list many beef cuts at market price, or no listed price at all, on their online menus.

“We’ve never had to do that before, but the price varies so much, week to week, sometimes day to day, increase or decrease but mostly increase. Everything has been on the rise,” said Patty Bradbury, co-owner of Golden Greek. “We have to do market price. We can’t reprint the menus every week.”

The coronavirus seems to be fading: Infection rates are down, vaccination rates are up and mask mandates are being withdrawn. But the supply-chain dilemmas remain. Backup of container ships at ports, hiring difficulties with trucking lines and meager inventory at food-processing plants have restaurateurs anticipating continued scarcities and price hikes.

Add to that the rising cost of labor at restaurants, the rising costs of supplies like takeout containers and the spiking cost of energy to run the eateries. If menu prices go up, restaurateurs say it’s because in all categories, the cost of running a restaurant has gone up.

Scott Smith, COO of Max Restaurant Group , called prices “a moving target.

“We can’t close our eyes to these things. Back in the day, we’d put a steak on the menu for $39 and could hold that price for a couple of years,” he said. “Now, we have to look at the price almost weekly.”

Max restaurants — there are eight in the Hartford area — took some of the choicest cuts of meat off the menu. “The prices were at a point that you wouldn’t even consider the price you’d have to charge,” Smith said. “We want people to feel comfortable coming out, not feel like they’re getting whacked.”

Andy Rizzo, co-owner of Salute in Hartford , said he and his co-owners wanted to put a filet mignon on the menu at the newly opened Salute in Rocky Hill , as there is on the menu at Salute in Hartford. “We couldn’t. It cost too much,” Rizzo said.

Chicken wings

Prime beef isn’t the only food item to see costs soar. In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, chicken wings took off. Virus outbreaks and hiring difficulties at processing plants were cited.

Wing prices are still sky-high. Putnam House in Bethel, Golden Irene in East Windsor and three Apizza Grande locations in East Haven, Bethany and Deep River list chicken wings at market price on their online menus. Rick Nuzzo of Apizza Grande said he did it because the price of wings is “outrageous.

“They’re costing me close to $2 a piece. I used to sell them for $1 a piece. I can’t sell them for that now. It’s insane,” he said.

Bradbury, of Golden Greek, said she may take wings off the menu. “It looks like it might be coming to that,” she said.

At Mulberry Street in Manchester, wing prices reflect the trends. Pre-pandemic, a 25-piece wing platter was about $25. The cost of the wings drove that item off the menu for a while. It was added back when football season began. Now, 25 wings cost the customer $49.

Greg Gardner, general manager of J. Timothy’s in Plainville, had to raise wing prices twice in the last year but has kept them lower than other places due to the large-scale wholesale prices they get. Wings are 40% of J. Timothy’s sales, he said.

Other items, however, have come off the menu. “We have a multigrain dinner roll, a parbake item. We can’t source that now. Potato skins, we can’t source. Short ribs are something we are having trouble sourcing. We’re probably 86ing that this weekend. Calamari has disappeared,” he said.

Seafood

Calamari has disappeared from a lot of menus, said Chad Simoneaux, one of the owners of Gulf Shrimp in Plantsville , a provider for 400 to 500 restaurants regionwide. So has crab. Other items are still available, but are at unprecedented prices.

“Lobster is probably close to a 100 percent increase from last year, but the supply is there,” Simoneaux said. “The large-size diver scallops … prices have pushed upward of $40 a pound wholesale. That’s about $4 a scallop. A lot of restaurants switch to the smaller-size scallop. But now the pressure is on and those have gone up in the last six months.”

Lobster nonetheless remains popular at restaurants, when it is offered. Dino Cialfi, owner of Peppercorn’s Grill in Hartford, said for menu items that contain lobster, “I charge a fortune because it costs me a fortune, and people buy it.”

Daniel Meiser did not take that approach. The proprietor of Oyster Club in Mystic took the restaurant’s signature lobster roll off the menu in May. “The only way to not lose your shirt is to have a $35 lobster roll. That’s something we were not prepared to do,” Meiser said.

Cialfi added that even chicken that isn’t wings is high now. “Chicken is usually a high-margin money maker, but it’s not as much as before. It’s really expensive. Everything is really expensive,” he said.

Rizzo said plum tomatoes, which Salute uses to make sauces, have spiked, too. “We used to pay $25 a case. Now it’s $48,” Rizzo said. He and his Salute partners have resisted raising prices. “We don’t know how long it will last. Maybe it will go down in a few weeks,” he said.

Cured meats such as pepperoni, sausage and salami are up, too. Colin Sulick, executive chef at Mulberry Street, said pizza prices have risen about four times in the last year and a half. Pre-pandemic, a large pepperoni pie was about $18. Now, it’s $22.75, he said. They haven’t focused their price increase on the the pizza itself, but on the protein-heavy toppings.

“When you raise the topping prices, it’s not as visible to the customer. They’re paying a little more for the topping. The main part of the pizza is easier to control,” Sulick said.

Other factors

Sulick’s father Robert Sulick owns Mulberry Street. Robert Sulick said many menu price hikes reflect the price of items that customers usually don’t think about. “The oil in the Fryolator, the natural gas, the plastic wrap that the food goes in. Anything made of plastic has gone way up,” Robert Sulick said. “We have a meeting once a month about whether to raise prices on the menu.”

Wolf said rising labor costs often are reflected in the price of menu items. “We used to be looking at someone who made $12, $13 an hour, now they are asking $18, $19, $20 an hour, and they are getting it. That affects all of us,” he said.

Cialfi added “we can’t find workers to save our lives, and the workers we do have want a lot of money.”

Wolf and Al Gamble, CEO of Locals 8 Restaurant Group — which has Butchers & Bakers in Farmington, Tisane and Half Door in Hartford and the Plan B restaurants — say the more frequently people dine out, the more savvy they are about the reasons behind high prices. Infrequent diners push back a bit more.

“Some people who are not going out that often say, this is pretty pricey,” Wolf said.

Gamble said going to restaurants often exposes diners to the gradual rising in prices. “People who may come in once a month will get sticker shock if the price changes,” he said.

In general, however, customers have been understanding once they are told what is happening. Smith said more public-facing food shortages help them understand. “People see it themselves. They see the empty shelves in the grocery stores,” Smith said. “It isn’t just happening in restaurants.”

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .