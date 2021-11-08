National Republican gains could serve as warning for Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s potential 2022 reelection bid

The Republican gains nationally and in Connecticut’s municipal elections last week could prove to be a warning for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont as he heads into the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Republicans received a spike in confidence by their victories, while some Democrats are now worried that the sagging poll ratings of President Joe Biden could impact next year’s elections for Congress and governors’ offices around the country.

Lamont, who has yet to formally declare, initially downplayed the results, saying he had spent time Tuesday night watching the final game of the World Series.

But after further questioning two days later, Lamont did say: “I certainly feel like there’s a sense that the middle class is getting slammed, but I’ve felt that since I’ve been governor. ... I think that dysfunction in Washington, D.C., put a cloud [on Democratic races].

“After the Trump administration, we really thought a Biden administration would get the government working productively, and they’re about to get this thing signed [on Democratic spending plans], but I think that cast a shadow over things. You’ve got to learn to compromise. You’ve got to learn to make a deal.”

The marquee races included a victory by Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia against the former Democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe, a nationally known fundraiser and friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy squeaked by in a surprisingly close race in New Jersey against a lesser-known Republican challenger.

“The electorate is mercurial,” Lamont said Friday when asked by The Courant. “They did have a big tax increase in New Jersey, which I think got people’s attention. We’re in a very different place here in Connecticut. I’ve got to talk to Phil and see what else I can learn from that.”

Lamont, who is more fiscally conservative than the liberals in his party, describes himself as “the first governor in 30 years who didn’t raise income tax rates.”

But nationally known pollster Frank Luntz, a West Hartford native, said Lamont should learn lessons from the tight race in New Jersey.

“New Jersey is similar to Connecticut in its political makeup and in its voting,” Luntz said in an interview. “Biden’s drop in popularity led them to lose votes and lose seats in their legislature. ... The great thing about these off-year elections is they provide an early warning system. The problem with these elections is politicians don’t pay attention to them, and that’s why they lose.”

Gary Rose, a longtime political science professor at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, said that Lamont has had high poll ratings for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the atmosphere can change quickly in politics.

“There’s this notion that Ned Lamont is untouchable, and I think the elections show that there is possibly something under the surface here that people were unaware of,” Rose said.

Both Lamont and the Democratic Party, he said, need to pay attention to the shifting tides in which traditionally red Fairfield County has been trending Democratic and eastern Connecticut has become more conservative.

There is a class realignment that’s been occurring in our nation’s politics, and it’s showing up right here in Connecticut,” Rose said.

While Lamont has not publicly announced that he is running, neither have the top Republican candidates. The party’s 2018 nominee, Bob Stefanowski of Madison, and former House Republican leader Themis Klarides are considered the leading contenders. Klarides has filed paperwork to consider running, but she is not accepting campaign contributions and has not formally entered the race.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, who won reelection to her fifth term Tuesday, announced in March that she would not be running for governor in 2022 because of her duties as mayor and her young family.

Klarides said that the difference Tuesday night and in 2022 will be on the quality of the candidates.

“We see too many candidates that do not connect with voters, that are boring, that people don’t get excited about, and I think we saw the opposite this year,” said Klarides, who traveled to 20 towns in the final six days recently to rally Republicans. “I am not inferring anybody in particular who is boring.”

Stefanowski said that important issues of crime and education will be the key for Republicans.

“Connecticut residents want to feel safe going to bed at night,” he said. “They want to be able to afford to heat their homes this winter, buy groceries and pay for gas, and they want a say in their children’s education. Decades of Democrat rule in Connecticut have not provided this, so people voted for a change last Tuesday and will likely do the same in 2022.”

Former state Democratic chairman John Droney said he is highly concerned that Democrats nationally and in Connecticut could lose more races in 2022 if they do not move toward the political center. But since Lamont is more centrist than other Democrats, Droney is not as concerned about the governor.

“No one opposed Lamont more than I did when I got Joe Lieberman to run as an independent and take his Senate seat back and beat Lamont,” Droney said of the 2006 U.S. Senate race. “And I was for Malloy when Malloy and Lamont fought in the primary.”

Droney added, “I think he’s done a great job, both on the economics and on the pandemic. And I think he’s going to be elected overwhelmingly again. He gets the job done in a non-confrontational way. For a rich guy from Greenwich, he knows a lot about the working guy and the middle-class guy. I’m pleasantly surprised. ... He’s not going to have a problem getting reelected.”

But Republican state chairman Ben Proto has a sharply opposite view, saying the “flips” of Democratic seats showed GOP strength in towns around the state.

“I think it means that we have a better message than the Democrats do,” Proto said in an interview. “Towns that we have not had a Republican mayor or first selectman for, in some cases, decades. Windsor Locks had not had a Republican mayor or first selectman in 20 years. East Granby, over a decade. Brookfield, over a decade. ... No one thought we would win in Westport.”

Proto sees the momentum continuing into 2020 in the governor’s race.

“People are tired of the edicts coming down from on-high from Hartford and Washington,” Proto said.

Proto cited a comment from the Republican winner in Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, at a campaign rally on Monday night in Richmond in which he criticized the Nutmeg State.

“When you have a gubernatorial candidate in another state stand up at a rally and say, ‘We don’t want to be Connecticut,’ that’s pretty telling,” Proto said. “Youngkin said, ‘Friends, we don’t want to be Connecticut.’ Virginia is 49th in the country. We’re 50th as the best place to start a business. That’s pretty damning when you’re political fodder for a candidate in another state.”

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com