Tonight's Forecast: Increasing cloud cover and cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Clouds return to West Michigan tonight, all thanks to an approaching weak cold front. Expect a good deal of cloud cover on Tuesday with a few sprinkles or at worst a light shower through the afternoon. Better precipitation chances return Thursday as a strong fall storm tracks into the Upper Midwest. We expect significant wind, rain, and sharply colder air. This could potentially bring a round of accumulating lake-effect snow by the weekend too, perhaps turning the ground white in several locations. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to the arrival of this system.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds southwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW / TUESDAY: Some dimmed mornjing sunshine is possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon and evening light showers or sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop in the afternoon/evening. Windy too! Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

FRIDAY : A mix of rain and snow, mostly lake effect precipitation. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy. Wind chills in the 20s.

SATURDAY : Lake effect rain and snow showers continue, with breezy conditions. Highs in the lower 40s. Feeling even cooler factoring in the wind.

