RadNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Monday reported profit of $16.2 million in its third quarter. On...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 11 cents per share. The...
SFGate

HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $58.9 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share. The crypto currency mining company posted...
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor’s Representation Business Bounces Back As Earnings Top Forecast

Bolstered by a resurgent representation business, Endeavor handily beat Wall Street forecasts in its Q3 2021 earnings, delivering revenue of $1.39 billion and net income of $63.6 million, swinging the company back to profitability. Wall Street consensus was for revenue of $1.3 billion. The company, led by CEO Ari Emanuel, executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, and president Mark Shapiro, also raised its guidance for the year from $4.8-$4.85 billion in revenue to $4.89-$4.95 billion in revenue, reflecting further confidence in its core business. The beat comes after Endeavor missed its Q2 earnings estimates, with revenue of $1.1 billion and a net loss of...
MarketWatch

Endeavor shares up 1% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. were up 1% in extended trading Monday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. Endeavor reported net income of $63.6 million, or 16 cents a share, vs. a net loss of $21.8 million in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue climbed 61% to $1.39 billion from $864.5 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 12 cents a share on revenue of $1.32 billion. Endeavor's stock is up slightly since its IPO in April, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 24.7%.
Reuters

Higher cigarette prices lift Imperial Brands full-year revenue

(Reuters) - Tobacco group Imperial Brands reported a slight uptick in its full-year sales on Tuesday, aided by higher cigarette prices that more than offset a decline in volumes. The maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes reported organic adjusted group revenue of 7.59 billion pounds ($10.20 billion), up 1.4% in...
SFGate

Dollar Tree, CyrusOne rise; Splunk, Take-Two fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. CyrusOne Inc., up $4 to $89.45. KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are buying the data center-focused real estate investment trust for $11.5 billion. CoreSite Realty Corp., up $5.92 to $172.51. American Tower is buying the data...
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
