Birmingham, MI

Pedestrian & flashing crosswalk signs to go up in Birmingham where 2 people where hit & killed

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXh7S_0cpuXcMh00

A dangerous stretch of road in Birmingham is getting some attention from the state, which now has MDOT preparing to install pedestrian signals and a flashing crosswalk sign.

The area in question is at Woodward Ave. between Forest and Brown. Two pedestrians were struck and killed earlier this year.

It's a busy street where cars are regularly seen going close to freeway speeds.

MDOT said the area is a priority and is preparing to install a pedestrian countdown signal on the southbound side of Woodward.

On the northbound sign, they're going to add a signal that will stop traffic, only when a pedestrian is there and hits the button.

MDOT is also finalizing a spot to put a flashing pedestrian crossing warning sign.

Once complete, the plan will be handed over to the Oakland County Road Commission for installation.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

