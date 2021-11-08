CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Detroit kicks off first full week of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago
Metro Detroit is kicking off the first full week of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

Beginning Monday, the City of Detroit and Oakland County will both be offering clinics. Washtenaw County will have them starting Tuesday.

Hazel Park High School will be the first Oakland County school to host a vaccine clinic. It will be open to anyone between the ages of 5-18. Appointments are already full but some walk-in doses may still be available

Health officials say making kids feel comfortable is an important aspect of these types of clinics. They are getting creative to put kids at ease.

"We'll have movies playing in observation and maybe some goodie bags at the end to make the kids feel happy and proud that they contributed to ending the COVID-19 pandemic," Oakland County Public Health Administrator Kate Guzman said.

Additional clinics are set to open next week in other cities across metro Detroit.

Watch WXYZ's Light Up the Season tree lighting special on November 19

The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation will host its 18th annual Detroit Tree Lighting in Campus Martius Park Friday, November 19. This free in-person event will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until midnight. It will also be broadcasted live on WXYZ-TV from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m and be hosted by our very own Carolyn Clifford, Dave LewAllen, Glenda Lewis and Dave Rexroth.
