New Yorkers sue Bronx real estate company for refusing vouchers

By Noah Goldberg, New York Daily News
 7 days ago

A group of eight New Yorkers is suing a Bronx real estate company for allegedly refusing to accept housing vouchers as rent payment.

The lawsuit against Chestnut Holdings, a management company that handles more than 6,000 apartments in 134 buildings in the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn, was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court last month.

“Because I held a voucher I pretty much wasn’t seen as an equal to those who had work,” said Mallery Morrison, 39, who tried to get an apartment in a Chestnut building in the Bronx in 2018.

Her voucher was worth more than $1,500 per month, which would have fully covered the rent. But when she told a broker for a Chestnut building that she would be paying with the voucher, the woman shut the conversation down.

“Oh, we’re not taking those,” Morrison recalled the woman saying over the phone.

The humiliating experience came at a low point in Morrison’s life.

On top of a new thyroid cancer diagnosis, Morrison and her husband were facing eviction after he fell off a scaffold and lost his construction job.

Morrison’s experience is part of a broader pattern with Chestnut Holdings, according to tenant lawyers with Legal Services NYC.

“We believe there is a policy and practice of this management company to not rent to people who have housing vouchers,” said Jean Fischman, who represents the tenants in the case. “This is incredibly pervasive in New York City. We see it in landlords big and small.”

Under the New York City Human Rights Law, it is illegal for landlords to not accept vouchers, which the city or federal government provide to low-income New Yorkers to help them stay out of homeless shelters.

For Harvey Lindo, 68, the discrimination was slightly less obvious, but amounted to the same refusal, he said.

When he tried to rent a Chestnut apartment in 2019, the broker never called him back after he said he would be paying his entire rent with a voucher — even though she said he should get a call back that day.

“Once you say you have a voucher the whole story changes,” said Lindo, who lived in homeless shelters from 2016 to 2018. “They tell you they have to check with the real estate agent to see if the apartment is still vacant. They’d say they’d call me back and I’d never hear back.”

This is the second time Chestnut Holdings has faced a lawsuit over similar allegations. In 2018, a woman sued the company saying it refused to accept her federal Section 8 housing voucher. The company was eventually dropped from that suit.

The company denied the new accusations, saying they have hundreds of tenants who use vouchers. “The claims are totally without merit,” said Russell Shank, a lawyer for the company, adding they did not receive applications from seven of the eight people in the suit.

PeppermintPatty
7d ago

Hey, Noah Goldberg, why not talk to other landlords and get them to explain why any landlord would reject a housing voucher in the first place? How about because they dont pay market rent- HRA dictates how much it will pay per month. How about because the vouchers do not pay 100% of the rent- tenants have to pay a “share,” which, of course, they rarely pay, causing the landlord to have to sue for nonpayment of rent, costing legal fees and costs just to get money the landlord is entitled to. How about the fact that most if not all of voucher recipients come from

Reply(1)
5
 

