Former Syracuse University football player Andre Cisco is developing in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and could be the future of its defense. Sports Illustrated reports Cisco, who was drafted No. 65 overall in the third round, has had a minor role on the Jags so far due to a log jam on the team’s safety depth chart. He played 41 snaps in the first two games of the season, then became a special teams fixture, but played just five total snaps over the last two weeks as part of a very specific defensive package.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO