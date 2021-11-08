Wind whips whirligigs for festival

Joshua Batten of Cary climbs a rock wall during the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Jamariah Lucas sips a pineapple drink at the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Chris Woodard completes a chalk drawing depicting a kid in a whirligig hat having fun at the N.C. Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Paul Wright of Winterville walks along Goldsboro Street on Saturday with a whirligig he purchased during the N.C. Whirligig Festival.

Children from Dance Studio B perform at the N.C. Whirligig Festival's community stage on Saturday.

Lilith Prater of Lucama plays with a pinwheel during the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Piano player Isaiah McCullough, left, and bassist Messiah Williams, both of the Sallie B. Howard School of Arts and Science, perform during the N.C. Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

John Davis captures a picture of son Lucas Davis riding a surfboard ride at the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Taelor Jenkins bundles up to listen to musicians from the Sallie B. Howard School perform Saturday on the N.C. Whirligig Festival's community stage.

N.C. Whirligig Festival attendees pass vendor booths Saturday on downtown Wilson's Nash Street.

Rayshon Lucas of Wilson checks chicken being prepared for sale by the Integrity Unlimited nonprofit group during the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Trombonist Noah Bland solos for the Sallie B. Howard School of Arts and Science instrumental ensemble during the North Carolina Whirligig Festival.

Denise Carlen of Huntersville-based Stitches by Denise waits for someone to buy one of her princess dolls Saturday during the N.C. Whirligig Festival.

Woody and Andy Chunn gobble down turkey legs during the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

The Will McBridge Group performs during the N.C. Whirligig Festival on Sunday.

N.C. Whirligig Festival attendees gather for The Tams' concert Sunday at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

Young people watch as Alex Johann, part of the Chain Reaction action sports team, practices jumping over them Saturday during the N.C. Whirligig Festival.

Brothers Malachi and Jeremiah Thompson bundle themselves in blankets during a breezy Saturday at the N.C. Whirligig Festival.

Wilson's Outstanding Teen Rashika Karanam and Carolina Princess Tanvi Gollapuda ride in a bucket truck for a bird's eye view of the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Artist Dan Nelson paints Wilson at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park pavilion during the N.C. Whirligig Festival.

Alex Johann, part of the Chain Reaction action sports team, executes a jump during the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

N.C. Whirligig Festival attendees dance during The Tams' Sunday performance at the N.C. Whirligig Festival.

Four-year-old Harper Dollar of Lucama is bundled up from the breeze during the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Children dance on the N.C. Whirligig Festival's Whirli-Kidz stage on Saturday.

Ray Hinnant of Mount Hebron Lodge No. 42 checks on turkey legs cooking at the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

N.C. Whirligig Festival attendees walk along Nash Street on Saturday.

Artist Ashley Fabrizio finishes a mural of the Cape Lookout National Seashore during the N.C. Whirligig Festival on Sunday.

Children play soccer at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park during the N.C. Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Eight-year-old Carter Evans of Raleigh looks up to watch the whirligigs spin in the wind Saturday at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

Elm City artist Luanda Sharper-Wiggins paints a mural at the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Diane Tope of Fayetteville holds a tent pole as the wind blows biplanes and helicopters around during the N.C. Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Lisa Amundson of the Great Dane Rescue Alliance and her blind Great Dane Captain relax during the North Carolina Whirligig Festival on Saturday.

Artist Chris Woodard paints a mural at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park during the N.C. Whirligig Festival on Sunday.

High winds and chilly temperatures kept many bundled up for Wilson’s 17th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival over the weekend.

Rain forecast for both days never materialized. Gusty winds were occasionally problematic for vendors, especially if they brought tents as part of their setup.

It took 40 pounds of weight on each corner of Diane and Scott Tope’s tent to hold it down Saturday.

Diane Tope of Fayetteville held fast to a tent pole as a particularly heavy gust blew down South Street. All around her, miniature biplanes and helicopters threatened to take flight in the stiff breeze.

Husband Scott Tope fashioned the aircraft out of recycled aluminum soft drink and beer cans to sell.

“It’s a dangerous job,” Diane Tope said. “I’m going to get cut to pieces if the wind comes up any more.”

At the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, high winds spun 30 of Simpson’s restored and renovated whirligigs as Andrew Furr of Stafford, Virginia, captured video on his cellphone camera.

“This is my first time,” Furr said. “It was worth the stop.”

Joe and Jessica Barrile, New Yorkers moving to Wilson, captured their own images of the gigs in motion.

“They are neat,” Joe Barrile said. “We have never seen them on a windy day, so it is nice to see them moving like this.”

Under the Whirligig Park pavilion, artists knelt on the concrete creating works of art in chalk. Christopher Woodard, a Vick Elementary School custodian, drew a kid in a whirligig hat having fun, while next to him, Wilson artist Juan Carlos Duron-Martinez filled in the delicate hues of an orange rose that would ultimately bring him a first-place finish from contest judges. The artist wasn’t concerned that the Sunday’s chance of rain might result in the art being washed away.

“That’s OK,” Duron-Martinez said. “Chalk is temporary.”

On Nash Street, Woody Chunn and his son Andy Chunn, both Wilsonians, gobbled turkey legs as they watched attendees from the sidewalk.

The Chunns said the festival has matured into quite an event.

“It is coming right along,” Woody Chunn said. “It’s gotten to a place they wanted it to be.”

Paul Wright of Winterville walked down Goldsboro Street with a whirligig he bought during the festival. The steel craft spun in the breeze, its blades coming inches from Wright’s neck. Wright had visited the Whirligig Park, but never with the wind blowing.

“We’ve never seen it this windy. This is great,” Wright said as the elevated, spinning whirligigs generated a symphony of clatters in varied rates and pitches.

Wilson Mayor Carlton Stevens was on hand for the city’s fall festival.

“I am excited to see all these people out here,” Stevens said. “The whirligigs are good for our economic development, but this year, the brotherhood, the coming together, us being together again is what’s most important. I am just looking around at all these people walking, talking, having a good time. That does my heart good. I am happy about that.”

Last year’s festival was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t know we were going to be able to do this thing until four months ago,” Stevens said. “They way they put this thing together in four months is phenomenal.”

Festival director Theresa Mathis said she was pleased with the turnout.

“We’re so excited. People have turned out. The weather has cleared up,” Mathis said. “It’s a little chilly, but we’re having a great crowd and a great time.”

Mathis said the threat of rain was a genuine concern.

“As of yesterday, we were all nervous,” Mathis said on Saturday. “We got call after call, but we are a rain-or-shine festival, so it doesn’t matter what the sky does. We are going to have a great time at the Whirligig Festival.”

The wind helped move the whirligigs both Saturday and Sunday,

“As Vollis Simpson used to say, they are going to town today, so the wind is perfect for whirligig season,” Mathis said. “We are really glad that our out-of-town visitors are getting to see them in action.”

Attendance estimates weren’t available Sunday afternoon.

“The crowd turnout we were nervous about, honestly, but now that the weather has cleared up a little bit, every street is full,” Mathis said. “I want to thank the community for coming out and supporting all of our efforts. I want to thank all of the vendors that showed up to make this such a special time, and I thank my volunteer team for working tirelessly to put this together.”