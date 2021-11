When the fledgling of a vanishing bird species appeared high in a maple this past July, I nearly whooped with joy. But the redheaded woodpecker clung to bark as if to fade from my presence, gray wings against a gray trunk, no scarlet due on its head for months. It peered down at me with such trepidation I figured it’d never seen a human before. I absorbed the fledgling’s silence into myself. I faded lower into the understory, and an adult in a cottonwood fed a second fledgling, and a nestling poked its head out of the nest cavity — a third chick about to come out.

