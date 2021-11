Emma Raducanu has responded to Eddie Jones’ recent criticism of the 18-year-old, after the England rugby coach suggested that the British No1’s on-court performances have suffered due to her off-court activities.Since her stunning US Open triumph in September, which marked the first time a qualifier has ever won a Grand Slam, Raducanu has won two matches and lost three, and Jones said ahead of her most recent defeat that the teenager’s new-found fame might be distracting her.“The big thing for young [rugby] players is distractions,” the 61-year-old said. “Distractions can be the exposure they get in the media, the...

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO