When Ekong Udousoro gets the chance to travel from his native Nigeria to the United States to understudy at a New York publisher, he jumps at the opportunity. He'll get the chance to work on the anthology about the Biafran War that he's editing, while learning how publishing in the States works. "Nothing was going to stop me from enjoying New York to the marrow," he says in Uwem Akpan's novel, "New York, My Village."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO