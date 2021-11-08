CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Monday reported profit of $16.2 million in its third quarter. On...

HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $58.9 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share. The crypto currency mining company posted...
North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) _ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.
Endeavor’s Representation Business Bounces Back As Earnings Top Forecast

Bolstered by a resurgent representation business, Endeavor handily beat Wall Street forecasts in its Q3 2021 earnings, delivering revenue of $1.39 billion and net income of $63.6 million, swinging the company back to profitability. Wall Street consensus was for revenue of $1.3 billion. The company, led by CEO Ari Emanuel, executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, and president Mark Shapiro, also raised its guidance for the year from $4.8-$4.85 billion in revenue to $4.89-$4.95 billion in revenue, reflecting further confidence in its core business. The beat comes after Endeavor missed its Q2 earnings estimates, with revenue of $1.1 billion and a net loss of...
Endeavor shares up 1% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. were up 1% in extended trading Monday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. Endeavor reported net income of $63.6 million, or 16 cents a share, vs. a net loss of $21.8 million in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue climbed 61% to $1.39 billion from $864.5 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 12 cents a share on revenue of $1.32 billion. Endeavor's stock is up slightly since its IPO in April, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 24.7%.
Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
Dollar Tree, CyrusOne rise; Splunk, Take-Two fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. CyrusOne Inc., up $4 to $89.45. KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are buying the data center-focused real estate investment trust for $11.5 billion. CoreSite Realty Corp., up $5.92 to $172.51. American Tower is buying the data...
Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Microsoft Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.19% to $336.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.72 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
