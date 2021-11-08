RadNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Bolstered by a resurgent representation business, Endeavor handily beat Wall Street forecasts in its Q3 2021 earnings, delivering revenue of $1.39 billion and net income of $63.6 million, swinging the company back to profitability. Wall Street consensus was for revenue of $1.3 billion. The company, led by CEO Ari Emanuel, executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, and president Mark Shapiro, also raised its guidance for the year from $4.8-$4.85 billion in revenue to $4.89-$4.95 billion in revenue, reflecting further confidence in its core business. The beat comes after Endeavor missed its Q2 earnings estimates, with revenue of $1.1 billion and a net loss of...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO