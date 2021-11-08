CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christy Turlington Runs the New York City Marathon, Plus Padma Lakshmi, Melanie Griffith and More

By People Staff
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristy Turlington races to the finish line near the end of...

people.com

Comments / 2

Related
TVShowsAce

‘Taste the Nation’ Host Padma Lakshmi Is Single Once More

Taste the Nation Host Padma Lakshmi is single and might be ready to mingle. The reality television star has apparently broken up with her latest boyfriend. The relationship, with poet Terrance Hayes, was not a particularly long one. The couple was first spotted kissing and holding hands back in June.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christy Turlington
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Melanie Griffith
Footwear News

Kate Upton Shows Off Her Yoga Skills on a Paddle Board in an Athletic Unitard

Kate Upton’s impressive skillset list is never-ending. The “Other Woman” star showed off her balancing capabilities on Instagram last night, posing in a downward dog while perched atop a floating paddleboard. Upton took to open waters in athletic attire, too, in a black leggings-style unitard complete with a tank top and white stripes across the calf. “I hear the fear of face planting on a paddle board is suppose to make you fit… so I gave it a try,” wrote Upton in her caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) Earlier this week, the actress also did...
YOGA
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints. Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Marathon#New York Knicks#The Cleveland Cavaliers
Footwear News

Ciara Arrives in a Bombshell Tom Ford Dress With Velvet Corset and Peep-Toe Sandals at CFDA Awards

Ciara gives major sophistication and edginess with her latest outfit. The “1,2 Step” singer attended the CFDA Awards last night in New York City, where she wore an ensemble that showed she’s always on the pulse of what’s cutting-edge in fashion. Ciara donned a black Tom Ford dress that featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves paired with a velvet corset structure for the bodice. When it came down to the shoes, Ciara slipped on a pair of black peep-toe sandals that helped unify the moment. The CFDA Awards was filled with big wins for brands both big and small. Emily Blunt served as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
101 WIXX

New York City Marathon returns for golden anniversary run

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The TCS New York City Marathon is back live for its 50th anniversary on Sunday after 2020’s virtual run, with participants raring to cross the blue finish line painted inside Central Park. “Coming out of such a pause in life, very similar to what we experienced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Supporters Cheer on New York City Marathon Runners

The 2021 New York City Marathon kicked off on Sunday, November 7, returning after being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020. Videos filmed by Heather Lee Allen show crowds of supporters cheering on runners in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Credit: Heather Lee Allen via Storyful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Christy Turlington and daughter among celebs in NYC Marathon

It’s not your typical runway. Legendary Christy Turlington Burns is just one of the boldface names running in the NYC Marathon on Sunday. She’ll be joined by her daughter Grace, 18, for the first time. Grace started running during the pandemic, her mother told The Post, and “surprised” her when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecut.com

How Christy Turlington Burns Gets It Done

Ten years ago, model Christy Turlington Burns ran her first New York City Marathon. At the time, she didn’t consider herself a runner, but she’d just founded her nonprofit, Every Mother Counts, which is dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every woman, and marathons are a great way to raise awareness and funds. “So I became really into it, and it’s become a big part of the way that we engage people.” This weekend, Turlington Burns will run her ninth marathon with New York City’s. She was hoping that this would be her tenth, seeing that it’s also the marathon’s 50th anniversary. But she got injured in 2019, and unfortunately wasn’t able to run that year. This time, she will be running with her daughter, though — a first, and a good motivator. She’s also done all six world marathons: Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago, Boston, London, and New York. Below, we spoke to Turlington Burns about her training leading up to the marathon, and how she gets it done day-of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

People

152K+
Followers
34K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy