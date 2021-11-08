Christy Turlington Runs the New York City Marathon, Plus Padma Lakshmi, Melanie Griffith and More

Ten years ago, model Christy Turlington Burns ran her first New York City Marathon. At the time, she didn’t consider herself a runner, but she’d just founded her nonprofit, Every Mother Counts, which is dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every woman, and marathons are a great way to raise awareness and funds. “So I became really into it, and it’s become a big part of the way that we engage people.” This weekend, Turlington Burns will run her ninth marathon with New York City’s. She was hoping that this would be her tenth, seeing that it’s also the marathon’s 50th anniversary. But she got injured in 2019, and unfortunately wasn’t able to run that year. This time, she will be running with her daughter, though — a first, and a good motivator. She’s also done all six world marathons: Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago, Boston, London, and New York. Below, we spoke to Turlington Burns about her training leading up to the marathon, and how she gets it done day-of.

