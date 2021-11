NEW YORK - Monday was an emotional and exciting day for hundreds of international travelers and their loved ones in New York City. "We really were reliant on those flights to be able to get back-and-forth for birthdays, weddings, funerals — all of that," Bobbe Fernando said. "So it's just going to be wonderful to be able to see each other. It's been almost two years."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO