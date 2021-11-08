CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rogers Communications says it will not appeal court decision favouring Edward Rogers

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Canadian wireless giant Rogers Communications Inc said it will not appeal the Supreme Court’s decision that ruled in favour of the late founder’s son, Edward Rogers, to constitute a new...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Edward Rogers Wins Control of Cable Firm’s Board in Court (3)

A Canadian court backed Edward Rogers in his fight against his family at Rogers Communications Inc. , handing him control of the board of the wireless and cable company in the middle of a $16 billion takeover. Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ruled in favor...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Decision day for Canada’s Rogers Communications boardroom brawl

(Reuters) – A Canadian court is set to pronounce its verdict on which of the dueling boards and chairs of Rogers Communications Inc is legitimate, a dispute that has warped the country’s biggest wireless carrier after a feud in the founding family erupted into the open. The judgment, expected at...
ECONOMY
mobilesyrup.com

Lawyers question legitimacy of Edward Rogers’ boardroom takeover in B.C. court

In the latest chapter of the ongoing Rogers drama, Edward Rogers’ lawyers went up against lawyers from the Rogers company in a Vancouver courtroom on November 1st. The focus so far has been whether B.C. law allows Edward Rogers to change the board of Rogers Communications without a shareholder meeting.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Canadian#Rogers Communications Inc#The Supreme Court#Shaw
Reuters

Rogers Communications boardroom tussle outcome deferred to Nov. 5

(Reuters) -A battle for control of Rogers Communication Inc’s (RCI) board wrapped up in a Canadian court on Monday as lawyers for former chairman Edward Rogers said he had the authority to appoint a new board without an in-person shareholder meeting, while company lawyers argued due processes were not followed.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Judge in Rogers Boardroom Brawl to Render Decision on Friday

Edward Rogers seeks to validate appointment of allies to board. Clash engulfs main Canada wireless provider ahead of takeover. Canada’s most dramatic corporate showdown in years moved to a Vancouver courtroom Monday as. Edward Rogers. asked a judge to validate his move to stack the board of. Rogers Communications Inc.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: Key actors in Rogers Communications' boardroom battle

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rival factions vying for control of Rogers Communications Inc's (RCIb.TO) board will face off in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Monday seeking legitimacy for their respective sides. Here are the key players in the drama that has played out in the open over the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Firms Eye Cost of Covid Tests for Unvaccinated

In today’s column, Reed Smith raised junior lawyers’ pay in the Europe, Middle East, Africa region by close to 20%, says a report from London; law firms are also having trouble retaining legal secretaries and other support staff; a Stoel Rives OSHA practice chair took second place in her recent appearance on game show Jeopardy!
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Bullhorn Lady’ Rachel Powell Considering Plea Deal For Role In Capitol Riot

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — A Mercer County woman, accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington DC, just appeared in federal court for a status hearing. Rachel Powell is now considering taking a plea deal. The Justice Department offered the deal last week and her attorney has asked for 60 additional days to consider the terms. Both sides agreed that an additional 60 days would be very helpful. Powell is known as the “bullhorn lady” and is accused of using a battering ram at the U.S. Capitol during the riot. She also allegedly directed people, telling them where to go once they got inside the Capitol. Earlier this year, Powell was indicted by a grand jury in D.C. on charges of violence on Capitol ground, destruction of government property, obstruction and more. She will be back in court in early January.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
UPI News

Son of ex-Panamanian president extradited to U.S.

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Guatemala has extradited to the United States the son of a former Panamanian president on accusations of conspiring to launder millions of dollars in bribes as part of a scheme that has embroiled several high-ranking Latin American government officials. The Justice Department announced that Luis Enrique...
U.S. POLITICS
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy