Rogers Communications says it will not appeal court decision favouring Edward Rogers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — A Mercer County woman, accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington DC, just appeared in federal court for a status hearing. Rachel Powell is now considering taking a plea deal. The Justice Department offered the deal last week and her attorney has asked for 60 additional days to consider the terms. Both sides agreed that an additional 60 days would be very helpful. Powell is known as the “bullhorn lady” and is accused of using a battering ram at the U.S. Capitol during the riot. She also allegedly directed people, telling them where to go once they got inside the Capitol. Earlier this year, Powell was indicted by a grand jury in D.C. on charges of violence on Capitol ground, destruction of government property, obstruction and more. She will be back in court in early January.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO