China’s Xiaohongshu raises $500 million, valuation hits $20 billion – source

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu said it has raised a new round of financing from existing shareholders who increased their stakes in the firm, which a source familiar with the matter said valued the company as much as...

ECONOMY

