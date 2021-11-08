CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

‘Karma is going to come for you’: Thieves caught on camera stealing from Bronx apartment after deadly fire

By Mark Sundstrom, Anthony DiLorenzo, Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8Apx_0cpuSaCw00

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Thieves were caught on video inside a Bronx apartment, stealing items from the evacuated home after the same Friday evening fire that took the life of a 6-year-old boy .

The man who lives in the 20th-floor apartment said he watched live as two people entered his NYCHA apartment on East 135th Street, in the Mott Haven area, and steal his belongings.

Alberto Revilla said his dog was also killed in the fire.

“I lost my apartment, I lost my dog,” Revilla told PIX11 News. “And then on top of that, the NYPD assured me, ‘Oh, don’t worry, we’re gonna take protection.’ They give me a freakin’ hotel room, and I’m looking on my camera and people are robbing me…My daughter’s tablet, my iPads, my electronics.”

Revilla and his pregnant wife have a 4-year-old daughter. Expenses have been piling up for them since the fire destroyed their home.

The NYPD confirmed that after the blaze there were burglaries in the building, with approximately $15,000 worth of electronics and other property stolen.

Apartments had been evacuated at the time due to the fire, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Tahnia Brown, 26, lost everything in the fire. She fought through smoke to get out with her 7-year-old daughter and her two brothers. She couldn’t believe thieves stole items from the ravaged apartments.

“I hope it was worth it,” she said. “Karma is going to come for you.”

A young boy died at the hospital after he and his father, 32, were found in their 19th-floor hallway, both unconscious due to smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The father was hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Firefighters responded around 5:17 p.m. Friday after a fire broke out in a trash compactor chute of the building and heavy smoke rose through the building.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man fatally shot, another injured fleeing robbery in the Bronx: NYPD

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A man was shot and killed while fleeing a robbery in the Bronx Saturday afternoon, police said. It was reported to authorities that three men approached the two victims in the vicinity of Macombs Road and Inwood Avenue in the Mt. Eden neighborhood around 4:50 p.m. The suspects displayed firearms […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen dies nearly month after being shot in back: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A teenager died last week, nearly a month after he was shot in the back at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex in October, according to the NYPD. Police said back on Oct. 15, officers responded around 10 p.m. after a 911 call for someone shot at the Bayview Houses on Rockaway Parkway, in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Badly decomposed bodies of man, woman found inside Bronx apartment

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — NYPD officers fond the badly decomposed bodies of a man and a woman inside a Bronx apartment on Saturday, police said. Investigators do not yet know when the pair died, but neighbors told PIX11 News they think it might have happened weeks ago. Neighbor Caesar Frias said the bodies had […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man threatens to burn Queens bagel shop down over Israeli flags

HOLLIS, Queens — A man threatened to burn a Queens bagel shop down if the business didn’t remove flags, police said Monday. The man walked up to a 26-year-old worker and some customers inside the Union Turnpike shop near 188th Street on Nov. 10, officials said. “Remove those Israeli flags and shut the business down […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

3 shot in Harlem, 1 suffers serious injuries: FDNY

HARLEM, Manhattan — Three men were shot in Harlem on Monday night, officials said. Three patients with gunshot wounds were taken to area hospitals from West 139th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said. None of the victims were expected to die. Two of the victims suffered minor wounds, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bronx#Nypd#Caught On Camera#The Bronx#Crime Stoppers#Mott Haven#Nycha#Pix11 News
PIX11

Man killed by gunshot to the head in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was fatally shot in the head in East Harlem home on Sunday, police said. Officers responding to a 911 call found Jayquann Francis, 23, with a gunshot wound to the head in the vicinity of East 110th Street and Madison Avenue, officials said. Francis was unconscious and unresponsive. He […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police investigating Bronx double-shooting

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Two men were shot in the Bronx Saturday night, police said. The incident occurred approximately 5:02 p.m. on Macombs Road in the Highbridge section. Police said two men — both in their 40s — were shot. The investigation is ongoing, and no potential suspects have been identified. Both of the victims […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

12-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX  — Police have launched a search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Bronx. Krystal Crespo was last seen around 5:35 p.m. at her residence in the vicinity of East 152nd Street and Union Avenue in the Woodstock neighborhood, police said. Crespo is described to be 5 feet 6 inches, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

2 shot during dispute at Queens bar; 19-year-old arrested: police

AUBURNDALE, Queens — Two men were shot after a dispute broke out at a Queens bar early Saturday It happened at the Kloud Tequila Grill in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and 192nd Street around 2:20 a.m., police said. A dispute occurred at the bar and shots were fired, cops said. A 35-year-old man suffered […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Georgia man sold guns, cocaine to undercover cop in NYC; 25 guns seized

NEW YORK — Authorities busted a gun-trafficking pipeline after a man from Georgia allegedly sold 25 guns and cocaine to an undercover officer. Yamil Torres-Rincon, 24, was taken into custody on Nov. 12 in West Harlem and faces charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal sale of firearms and criminal possession of a […]
GEORGIA STATE
PIX11

Toddler falls out of window at Bronx NYCHA complex: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A 2-year-old boy fell out of a ninth-story window Friday evening, police said. Officials got a call at approximately 5:35 p.m. reporting that the child fell out of the window of a NYCHA apartment complex on Trinity Avenue. The boy is believed to have fallen through a space in the window, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Incel’ teen pleads guilty in Manhattan eatery bomb threat case

NEW YORK — A teenager who authorities say terrorized outdoor diners at a Manhattan eatery has pleaded guilty to carrying out a hoax bomb threat. Malik Sanchez entered the plea Friday in Manhattan federal court. He admitted to making the threat at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood. Prosecutors say he posted a video to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Crime falls in NYC subway system, data shows

NEW YORK — Encouraging data shows overall crime down in the city’s subway system as riders continue to return. Major felonies decreased in almost every category in October compared to December, MTA officials said. The decrease in crime has been attributed to an increase in policing and cameras. In October, there were 40 robberies, 85 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy