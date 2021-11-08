Auburn University to dedicate marker for first Black student

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — This week, Auburn University will honor its first African American student, with a desegregation marker dedication ceremony.

A local news outlet reports the ceremony remembering Harold A. Franklin will be held on Thursday at the Ralph Brown Draughon Library where a plaza was recently created to accompany the marker.

The latest honor comes two months after Franklin’s death. He was 88.

Franklin integrated Auburn on Jan. 4, 1964. He was a graduate school student who went on to a 27-year career in higher education.

