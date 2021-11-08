CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green light for St Boswells distillery project welcomed

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers of a new £46m grain distillery in the Borders have welcomed a decision to approve their plans. Growing demand for gin has helped to fuel the Jackson Distillers scheme on the Charlesfield Industrial Estate...

www.bbc.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Green Light#Borders#Jacksons Distillers
