Green light for St Boswells distillery project welcomed

Authorities in the Lake and Peak Districts are reportedly looking at banning cars from certain areas. The Lake District national park is now “actively considering” banning cars in its most popular valleys during peak season, its chief executive told The Guardian. “It feels like we are at peak car. I want to see less reliance on it into the future,” Richard Leafe told the newspaper.“It cannot go on getting worse otherwise it really will become too much to handle in our national parks.”The Lake District National Park previously said they wanted to see more sustainable travel in the national park...

TRAFFIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO