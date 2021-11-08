CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Crash Course To Boost Sales For Small Businesses

By IBT Contributor
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective revenue generation and sustained growth can only be possible when certain key elements, like sales, are performing as projected. Unfortunately, boosting sales performance is difficult for a small business when the sales funnel is less than efficient. Surveys show that a significant percentage of businesses are yet to...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Journal Star

Small business loans

Business is booming as small-business loans in Nebraska shatter records. The Small Business Administration guaranteed nearly $244 million in loans in the state in fiscal year 2021. That broke the previous record by nearly $80 million.
SMALL BUSINESS
indiana105.com

Small Business Spotlight

Indiana 105 supports shopping local, and you should, too! Supporting local businesses keeps more of our dollars local, which helps everyone! Small Business Saturday is November 27th, the day after Black Friday. Select an interview below to hear more about small businesses to support in your area this holiday season!
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

What is Small Business Saturday?

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated every year to support and celebrate small businesses across the United States. Started in 2010 by American Express it is celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage consumers to get out and shop at their local neighborhood stores. This annual event takes place between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to help small business owners capitalize from the holiday shopping season.
SMALL BUSINESS
cbs19news

Small business success story

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A small business in Palmyra that launched in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has celebrated its first anniversary. Last November, Sarah Sweet decided to leave her job as an art teacher and open her own business, The Scrappy Elephant, which is a recycled arts and crafts supplies store.
PALMYRA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crash Course#Management Software
Street.Com

Climate-Friendly Solutions for Small Businesses

Sustainability is a hot topic for businesses and consumers alike. Nearly all small businesses (97%) would like to become more sustainably responsible, according to a 2021 QuickBooks survey. Today’s consumers prefer to buy from environmentally conscious companies. And businesses that seek to improve the planet gain a competitive edge by improving efficiency and reducing costs.
ADVOCACY
Tech Times

Small Business Tech Trends of 2021

According to statistics, small businesses contribute about $6 trillion to the American economy and employ 85 million Americans. 84% of these businesses use at least one major digital platform to provide information to their clients. More small businesses now incorporate technology into their day-to-day operations. If you run a small...
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Small Business Owners Struggling with Inflation

With the roll-out of the vaccination program and the opening up of many industries, there had been a renewed sense of optimism facing the small business community in the US. Such optimism was, however, short-lived, marred for many small businesses in recent months by inflation. Inflation is attributed to demand...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
miltonscene.com

Tips for selling your small business – Small Business Corner

Tips for selling your small business – Small Business Corner. You have decided to sell your business—so now what?. Selling your small business is a big decision and a multi-step process. Proper planning is necessary to maximize your potential returns. Determine the value. A third-party valuation can provide a realistic...
SMALL BUSINESS
gainesville.org

Small Business Seminar

These days, all you hear on the news are companies (big & small) suffering from cyber-attacks. We have found that many organizations, no matter their size, do not understand what it takes to protect against a cyber-invasion OR what to do after they have been hacked. John Madigan, CEO of ATS Tech Solutions will share the latest in cyber activity; how hackers today are adapting technology with new tricks and tools to use against us. Learn the seemingly innocent things most of us do that increase our risk of becoming a victim and the best steps to protect your personal and professional information. Discover effective leadership strategies to engage employees with cyber-safety training and the top 4 defenses every organization should have in place to prevent acts of fraud, breach, and data theft.
GAINESVILLE, GA
smallbiztrends.com

Sales of Small Business Hit Record High Prices in Q3, BizBuySell Reports

The number of businesses being bought and sold continues to increase with the third quarter seeing a 17% rise in acquisitions from the previous quarter, according to BizBuySell’s latest Insight report. The report also indicates that sellers are feeling more confident that they can receive a good price for their...
RETAIL
capecod.com

Hyannis Small Businesses Get Local COVID Recovery Boost

HYANNIS – Small businesses in downtown Hyannis will benefit from a new COVID relief and economic support program designed to provide one-on-one technical assistance. The Local Business Boost Program is the result of collaboration between several local entities, including small business advocacy group Love Live Local, the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District (BID), the Town of Barnstable, Amplify POC Cape Cod and MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) Program.
HYANNIS, NE
nav.com

Small Business Year-End Checklist

The end of the year is often seen as a perfect time of year to reflect and plan for the year ahead. But the reality for most business owners is that it’s crazy busy and it may feel like all you can do to make it through. Though you may...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Mobile Wallets, Automated Receivables Key to Holiday 2021 Sales Success for Small Business

While most small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) have shown great interest in innovating their technology, some have misconceptions about cost, time and infrastructure capabilities. Sixty percent of SMBs pointed to a lack of IT resources as the greatest obstacle they expect to approach when digitizing accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) systems, according to recent research from PYMNTS. Furthermore, Main Street SMBs who have not innovated their digital processes to accept touchless payments are less confident that their 2021 revenues will surpass those from 2020 than SMBs that have implemented these processes.
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

A Guide To Small-Business Texting

Gavin Macomber is the CEO of Cloudli. As a small-business owner, you send and receive text messages for all kinds of reasons — from texting vendors and giving employees direction to juggling appointments. Chances are, you’re sending more texts than you think. You’re accustomed to the convenience texting delivers and rely on it to manage your business every day.
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Small Wins on TikTok Highlights Small Business Success

TikTok, the video-focused social networking site, is playing an important role in helping small business owners recover from the pandemic by connecting with audiences and driving their business forward. To help small businesses achieve more from TikTok, the fashionable social networking site has launched a new initiative aimed at the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
myasbn.com

How to Prepare Your Small Business for Holiday Season Sales

Having a successful holiday season for your business is not as easy as it may seem. Even though shopping activity increases during the holiday, so does the emergence of businesses. This means that competition is on the rise and to overcome that competition, you will have to prepare for the holiday season early to get an upper hand on the competition.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

Expecting the Unexpected for Your Small Business

Entrepreneurship is an inherently risky undertaking. Along with the financial, competitive, and reputational risks that all businesses face, the threat of lawsuits also looms large. The per capita lawsuit rate in the U.S. is four times higher than it is in Canada and more than three times higher than Australia and Japan, according to a Harvard University study.
SMALL BUSINESS
@growwithco

Growing a Sustainable Small Business

Looking for inspiration to help your business “go green”? Here are five tips for growing a sustainable small business. As today’s consumers become more focused on environmentalism and sustainability, more business owners are embracing sustainability and aiming to become more “green” as a company. According to a 2020 report by The Economist Intelligence Unit and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), there has been a 71% rise in online searches for sustainable goods globally since 2015, and 60% of North American and European fashion brands said “implementing sustainability measures” was one of their top priorities that year.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy