Crash Course To Boost Sales For Small Businesses

These days, all you hear on the news are companies (big & small) suffering from cyber-attacks. We have found that many organizations, no matter their size, do not understand what it takes to protect against a cyber-invasion OR what to do after they have been hacked. John Madigan, CEO of ATS Tech Solutions will share the latest in cyber activity; how hackers today are adapting technology with new tricks and tools to use against us. Learn the seemingly innocent things most of us do that increase our risk of becoming a victim and the best steps to protect your personal and professional information. Discover effective leadership strategies to engage employees with cyber-safety training and the top 4 defenses every organization should have in place to prevent acts of fraud, breach, and data theft.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO