CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Now: Social reaction to big win over Raiders

By Giants.com
giants.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants picked up their third win of the...

www.giants.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Metlife Stadium#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
92.9 THE LAKE

Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tony Romo Criticized For What He Said About Aaron Rodgers

CBS announcer Tony Romo is facing some criticism for how he handled the Aaron Rodgers situation during Sunday’s broadcast. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst didn’t go too hard on Rodgers for how he handled the COVID-19 situation. Rodgers, who previously said he’d been “immunized,” later revealed himself...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers get good news, bad news on injury front

GREEN BAY – It was a mixed bag of injury news for the Packers on Monday. On the good side, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said the knee injury that forced running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ to exit Sunday's game late in the third quarter is not a long-term concern. "We'll just...
NFL
247Sports

Dwayne Haskins reportedly was 'checking his phone' during Steelers' pregame warmups vs. Lions

With Ben Roethlisberger unavailable for Sunday’s Steelers game, Mason Rudolph got the start over Dwayne Haskins and turned in a shaky performance as Pittsburgh settled for a 16-16 tie against the winless Detroit Lions. When a Pittsburgh radio broadcaster noted Sunday on Twitter that the Steelers would have been up double digits with Roethlisberger in the game, a quote-tweet response by NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed part of the reason why the Steelers stuck with Rudolph over Haskins. Kinkhabwala reported that Haskins was "checking his phone" during pregame warmups and insinuated that he did not show enough attentiveness while potentially one play away from entering the action.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Aren’t Going to Like This Kirk Cousins Financial Fact

Kirk Cousins has been a polarizing figure among Vikings fans ever since he signed that gargantuan $84 million contract (fully guaranteed). Could a good-but-not-great QB be worth such an eye-popping number? After more than three seasons, Vikings fans are still having this debate. The recent article on Over the Cap won’t do anything to assuage anyone’s concerns.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Sansevere: What bothers me about the Vikings’ win

Here’s what bothers me about the Vikings’ win: Why did it take so long for Mike Zimmer, Klint Kubiak and Kirk Cousins to realize your chances of winning increase when you throw the ball to Justin Jefferson?. In the previous two games before Sunday, losses to Dallas and Baltimore, Jefferson...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Mike McCarthy News

Mike McCarthy had a bizarre way of motivating his players ahead of the Cowboys-Falcons game on Sunday. Coming off an ugly, blowout loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9, McCarthy needed to find a spark for his team. He found it with “Monkey Butt.”. McCarthy labeled the week of...
NFL
FanSided

5 Broncos players who should be benched during the bye week

The Denver Broncos will head into the bye week with a sour taste in their mouths, losing at home to the Eagles. Who should be benched during the bye?. The Denver Broncos lost another game they should have won. Stop me if you’ve heard that song before. Despite having a...
NFL
FanSided

Packers Game Sunday: Packers vs. Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy