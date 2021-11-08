Giants Now: Social reaction to big win over Raiders

Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
Aaron Rodgers is making one big change to comply with the NFL’s COVID protocol. Rodgers made headlines the last two weeks after he missed his Green Bay Packers’ Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers’ COVID-19 vaccination status leaked and became a huge topic of discussion.
There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
If you are just waking up, you may have already heard about the awful call that was made during the Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. The call, which was made by referee Tony Corrente, was that Cassius Marsh of the Bears was taunting the...
CBS announcer Tony Romo is facing some criticism for how he handled the Aaron Rodgers situation during Sunday’s broadcast. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst didn’t go too hard on Rodgers for how he handled the COVID-19 situation. Rodgers, who previously said he’d been “immunized,” later revealed himself...
GREEN BAY – It was a mixed bag of injury news for the Packers on Monday. On the good side, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said the knee injury that forced running back Aaron Jones to exit Sunday's game late in the third quarter is not a long-term concern. "We'll just...
With Ben Roethlisberger unavailable for Sunday’s Steelers game, Mason Rudolph got the start over Dwayne Haskins and turned in a shaky performance as Pittsburgh settled for a 16-16 tie against the winless Detroit Lions. When a Pittsburgh radio broadcaster noted Sunday on Twitter that the Steelers would have been up double digits with Roethlisberger in the game, a quote-tweet response by NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed part of the reason why the Steelers stuck with Rudolph over Haskins. Kinkhabwala reported that Haskins was "checking his phone" during pregame warmups and insinuated that he did not show enough attentiveness while potentially one play away from entering the action.
Kirk Cousins has been a polarizing figure among Vikings fans ever since he signed that gargantuan $84 million contract (fully guaranteed). Could a good-but-not-great QB be worth such an eye-popping number? After more than three seasons, Vikings fans are still having this debate. The recent article on Over the Cap won’t do anything to assuage anyone’s concerns.
Here’s what bothers me about the Vikings’ win: Why did it take so long for Mike Zimmer, Klint Kubiak and Kirk Cousins to realize your chances of winning increase when you throw the ball to Justin Jefferson?. In the previous two games before Sunday, losses to Dallas and Baltimore, Jefferson...
Mike McCarthy had a bizarre way of motivating his players ahead of the Cowboys-Falcons game on Sunday. Coming off an ugly, blowout loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9, McCarthy needed to find a spark for his team. He found it with “Monkey Butt.”. McCarthy labeled the week of...
The Cleveland Browns may be better off moving on from Baker Mayfield and looking to a brighter future at the quarterback position. In the fourth year of the Baker Mayfield era, it may be time for the Browns to admit that he isn’t the franchise quarterback who will take them to Super Bowl glory.
The Denver Broncos will head into the bye week with a sour taste in their mouths, losing at home to the Eagles. Who should be benched during the bye?. The Denver Broncos lost another game they should have won. Stop me if you’ve heard that song before. Despite having a...
The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
