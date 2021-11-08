CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arab League envoy in Beirut to mediate Lebanon-Saudi rift

By BASSEM MROUE - Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — A top Arab League envoy was in Beirut on Monday to explore ways to...

The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why frustrated Saudi is lashing out at Lebanon

A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths.Anger over George Kordahi’s comments led to steps by Gulf Arab countries that further isolate Lebanon and threaten to split its new coalition government, tasked with halting the country’s economic meltdown.Punitive measures from Saudi Arabia, once an important ally that poured millions of dollars into Lebanon, could cause more economic pain. The kingdom has banned all Lebanese imports, a major blow to a country whose main trading partners are in the...
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Bahrain urges citizens in Lebanon to leave, Yemeni gov’t recalls envoy

CAIRO (Reuters) – Bahrain’s foreign ministry on Tuesday urged citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, the state news agency reported, amid a deepening row over comments by a Lebanese minister that were critical of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen. Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Lebanon PM renews call for minister in Gulf Arab row to quit

Lebanon’s prime minister on Thursday again urged the information minister to step down over an unprecedented diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia saying his resignation would be “a priority." The rift has threatened to destabilize the new government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, sworn in less than two months ago, and escalate Lebanon s economic tailspin. Mikati said the information minister’s resignation would help resolve a crisis with the kingdom and its Gulf Arab allies, and preserve the “depths and good relations with the Arab and Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia.”He also had stern words for his partners in...
MIDDLE EAST
#Beirut#Rift#On The Right Track#Lebanon Saudi#Ap#Houthi#The Arab League
International Business Times

Arab League Urges 'Detente' Between Lebanon, Gulf States

The Arab League on Monday pressed for an easing of tensions between Lebanon and Gulf Arab states over a Lebanese minister's comments on the Yemen war. "We do not want this situation to continue. We want a breakthrough, a d?tente in this relationship," the League's assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki, said in a press conference from Beirut where he is on an official visit.
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

Resignation Of Lebanon Minister Could Solve Gulf Row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States. "From the very beginning, the resignation could have defused the crisis," the League's assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki told a news conference in Beirut. "We...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Saudi Arabia: ‘Pointless’ Dealing with Hezbollah-Dominated Lebanon

Dealing with Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon is “pointless,” said Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud in a TV interview on Sunday. “There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iranian proxies over the scene,” Prince Faisal told Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya television, according to AFP.
WORLD
Axios

Why Saudi Arabia is outraged at Lebanon

An interview with Lebanon’s new minister of information, TV celebrity George Kordahi, is sparking a crisis between Gulf countries and the fragile new government in Beirut. Why it matters: The crisis shows how a possible thawing of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran could be complicated by Tehran’s regional proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Arab League holds talks in Lebanon over Gulf row

BEIRUT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A senior Arab League official held talks in Lebanon on Monday in a bid to ease a rift with Saudi Arabia over criticism of its role in the Yemen war, saying the crisis could have been defused if the minister who made the comments had resigned.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

