McAfee Nears Deal To Sell Itself For Over $10B: All You Need To Know

By Anusuya Lahiri
 7 days ago
  • McAfee Corp (NASDAQ: MCFE) is nearing a deal to sell itself to a group including private-equity firms Advent International Corp and Permira for over $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The deal could value McAfee at $25 a share, implying a 1.8% downside on McAfee's November 5 closing price of $25.46. The company's stock gained 20% on Friday.
  • McAfee makes software that protects users against computer viruses, malware, and other online threats.
  • McAfee, which returned to the public markets in October 2020, is part-owned by private-equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo LP and Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd.
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) acquired McAfee in 2011 to move the chipmaker's technology beyond computers. Intel sold a majority stake in 2017 to TPG, with Thoma Bravo investing then too. Intel still owns a small stake.
  • With $81 billion in assets under management, Advent has invested in technology for over three decades. Permira has a record of technology deals.
  • Price Action: MCFE shares closed higher by 20% at $25.46 on Friday.

Benzinga

Benzinga

