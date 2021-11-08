Elbit, KBR JV Affinity Secures $88M Contract From UK Ministry Of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has wasted billions of pounds of taxpayer’s money by failing to improve its “broken” system for buying expensive equipment, a scathing report by MPs has found.The report detailed MoD spending on 20 projects worth £163bn, including the “catastrophic” £5.5bn Ajax armoured vehicle programme by General Dynamics, which left more than 300 personnel needing hearing tests because of excessive noise and vibration and has delivered just 14 of the 589 units ordered in 2014.Delays totalling 21 years have affected 13 programmes ranging from A400M transport aircraft and Crowsnest and Marshall radar systems to the Morpheus tactical communication...

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO