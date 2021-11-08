Alcon Strengthens Surgical Glaucoma Portfolio With $475M Ivantis Deal

In this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Thomas Samuelson discusses the connection between glaucoma and the native crystalline lens, and the role that the native lens plays in open-angle glaucoma. Based on 5 prospective randomized trials of MIGS procedures, cataract surgery alone has shown to lower IOP by more than 5 mm Hg. Inversely, Dr. Samuelson states, the growing native lens likely affects physiologic outflow and contributes to elevated IOP. As a result, Dr. Samuelson's first consideration when planning glaucoma surgery is always the status of the patient's lens.
