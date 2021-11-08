CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autolus Stock Rallies On $250M Investment From Blackstone

By Vandana Singh
 7 days ago
  • Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) will invest $250 million in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) to fund the final stages of developing a new therapy to treat a form of leukemia.
  • Of the total investment, $150 million will support the development and commercialization of obecabtagene autoleucel, a cell therapy that targets acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
  • Autolus will receive $50 million of that upfront, with the rest as milestone payment.
  • In return, Blackstone's life-sciences unit will receive a portion of the therapy's royalties.
  • Blackstone will also buy $100 million worth of Autolus's American depositary shares. Blackstone will get a seat on Autolus's board.
  • Price Action: AUTL shares are up 36.1% at $7.57 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

MarketWatch

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

