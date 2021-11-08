State officials give tips regarding preparing for and driving in winter

Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to pass on some safe winter driving tips. Prepare yourself for safe winter driving by planning your trip before starting out. Visit the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario website for road conditions at Ontario 511. Dress for winter even though you will be in the car. Carry a cell phone to contact emergency services if you experience trouble. Carry a survival kit in your vehicle; recommended items include a shovel, blanket, booster cables, flashlight, high-energy foods, matches, and a candle.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO