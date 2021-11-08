CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Anthopoulos talks Braves offseason, Freeman, says payroll will increase

Derrick
 8 days ago

The Braves will increase payroll in 2022, general manager Alex...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

SIMMONS: 'This is something to celebrate for your entire life.' Alex Anthopoulos talks about winning the World Series as Braves GM

Alex Anthopoulos didn’t want anyone to know. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. He had missed Game 4 on Saturday. He had missed Game 5 on Sunday. Nobody seemed to notice he wasn’t there. The last thing he wanted to be, in the midst of the World Series, was any kind of distraction or story.
MLB
Times Daily

Braves GM Anthopoulos has COVID-19, misses Series clincher

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t with the team when it clinched the World Series championship Tuesday night. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Anthopoulos' season-changing additions carry Braves to World Series title

TORONTO -- The defining swing of Game 6 -- maybe the defining swing of the 2021 World Series -- came with two out in the top of the third inning when Jorge Soler absolutely crushed a three-run home run 446 feet onto the train tracks in left field at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
theScore

Braves GM Anthopoulos away from WS celebration with COVID-19

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos was unable to partake in his team's World Series celebrations because he's away from the club with COVID-19, the executive told Sportsnet's Hazel Mae. Anthopoulos was an architect of the championship roster, hatching a series of deadline deals, including ones for NLCS MVP Eddie...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
WSB Radio

In glow of title, Braves “payroll will rise” says GM

It’s the answer Braves fans were hoping to hear from general manager Alex Anthopoulos. “Our payroll is going to climb from ‘21 to ‘22, and we have a lot of things to do,” Anthopoulos told reporters in an end-of-season video news conference. The Braves’ GM didn’t get into specifics on...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Alex Anthopoulos is already “aggressively working the phones”

According to a report from Robert Murray of FanSided, Alex Anthopoulos is already getting to work on improving the reigning World Series Champions. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, Anthopoulos has been notoriously active early in the process, always making small improvements. Drew Smyly and Charlie Morton were among the two biggest signings for the team, and they were two of the first signings in all of baseball last year. Here’s what Murray had to say:
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Atlanta’s payroll going into 2022

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Liberty Media reported huge third quarter numbers, and estimated revenue from the World Series home games — which doesn’t include any merchandising, parking, concessions, or other playoff games — is predicted to clock in at around $160 million. That’s more than the team’s payroll was for their Opening Day 26-man roster in 2021.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Payroll#Atlanta
KEYT

No Sprite, no spite: Braves’ Anthopoulos beaming as WS champ

CARSLBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alex Anthopoulos and his family settled on unusual ways to be festive after the Braves’ general manager was forced to quarantine at home with COVID-19 as his team ended Atlanta’s 26-year championship drought in the big four major sports. Anthopoulos arrived at the general manager’s meetings in Southern California on Tuesday night, and a day later, he smiled wide recounting the siloed-yet-celebratory 12-day stretch in which he won his first championship.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Alex Anthopoulos snubbed for Executive of the Year award

Die hard Braves fans have to feel like they were snubbed by voters at the end of the year. Austin Riley didn’t even finish top-three in NL MVP voting. Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. are the finalists. Brian Snitker also didn’t finish top-three in NL Manager of the Year voting. Mike Shildt, Craig Counsell, and Gabe Kapler are the finalists. However, I can understand why those two finished just outside of the top-three. What I can’t fathom is how Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos didn’t finish in the top-three for the Executive of the Year award.
MLB
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
FanSided

MLB insider drops bombshell Yankees-Carlos Correa free agency report

The expectations are high. The New York Yankees can’t come up short this offseason given how many factors are aligning in their favor. They reset the luxury tax with cost-cutting moves last year. General manager Brian Cashman will likely be able to spend freely with a lot of money coming off the books after 2022. The Astros, who have owned the American League for five years, are expected to lose many key players.
MLB
detroitsportsnation.com

Carlos Correa makes decision on Houston Astros qualifying offer

This does not come as any surprise but Jon Heyman is reporting that the No. 1 free agent on the market, Carlos Correa, has officially declined the Houston Astros qualifying offer of $18.4 million. Correa, who is 27, is expected to land a deal that will pay him around $30...
MLB
FanSided

Astros replacement for Carlos Correa is already on their roster

What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis Cardinals is inevitable

It is time for the prodigal son to return home to the St. Louis Cardinals. After a decade away from the franchise, Albert Pujols is set to enter free agency once again. Unlike last time, his market will not be nearly as robust, as it is clear that he is ending the end of the road. In fact, it is uncertain as to whether or not he would even want to play in 2022, although his respectable performance with the Dodgers would indicate that he may have a bit left in the tank.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy