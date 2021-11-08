Anthopoulos talks Braves offseason, Freeman, says payroll will increase

Die hard Braves fans have to feel like they were snubbed by voters at the end of the year. Austin Riley didn’t even finish top-three in NL MVP voting. Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. are the finalists. Brian Snitker also didn’t finish top-three in NL Manager of the Year voting. Mike Shildt, Craig Counsell, and Gabe Kapler are the finalists. However, I can understand why those two finished just outside of the top-three. What I can’t fathom is how Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos didn’t finish in the top-three for the Executive of the Year award.
