CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

21-year-old woman seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TlVA_0cpuOcpY00
21-year-old woman seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report

A 21-year-old woman was left with serious injuries following a traffic collision on Northwest Side while a driver was charged with DWI.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at around 12:55 a.m. early Sunday morning on the 2700 block of West Avenue, close to IH-10.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

21-year-old woman seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Northwest Side

November 8, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Northwest Side#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 880 (Oakland, CA)

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 880 (Oakland, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, one person died after getting struck by a vehicle on Interstate 880. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of southbound I-880 lanes, north of the 7th Street off-ramp just after 6:30 p.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian crash.
OAKLAND, CA
Nationwide Report

1 dead, another injured after a two-vehicle collision on State Route 395 (Deer Park, WA)

On Saturday morning, one person died while another suffered injuries following a traffic collision on State Route 395. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at approximately 3 a.m. on State Route 395, about a half-mile outside of Deer Park. The early reports showed that one vehicle was heading north while the other was traveling south when both the vehicles crashed into each other near the center line. On arrival, emergency responders found both the drivers unconscious. One driver had been wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident and was found unresponsive, but alive.
DEER PARK, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a two-vehicle accident in Conroe (Conroe, TX)

Man dead after a two-vehicle accident in Conroe (Conroe, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, an elderly man died following a traffic collision in north Conroe. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at around 8:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the man, who was in his 80s, was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
CONROE, TX
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash killed 2 people on I-5 near Southcenter (Tukwila, WA)

On early Sunday morning, two people lost their lives following a rollover crash on I-5 near Southcenter mall in Tukwila. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 12:20 a.m. The early reports showed that the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle while heading north as a result of which the car spun and rolled over.
TUKWILA, WA
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and injured a male pedestrian in Yakima (Yakima, WA)

On Saturday afternoon, a man suffered injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Yakima. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place on 18th Street East Nob Hill Boulevard at about 12:30 p.m. The early reports revealed that a car was turning left from South 18th Street onto East Nob Hill Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian. On arrival, medics transported the man to a local hospital with cuts and possible broken bones, but non-critical injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy