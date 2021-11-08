21-year-old woman seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

A 21-year-old woman was left with serious injuries following a traffic collision on Northwest Side while a driver was charged with DWI.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at around 12:55 a.m. early Sunday morning on the 2700 block of West Avenue, close to IH-10.

