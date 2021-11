The Buckeyes experienced the highs and lows of a season all in the final 10 seconds during their opener Tuesday. Sophomore forward Zed Key made sure No. 17 Ohio State started the season on the right foot, laying in the game-winning score to hold off Akron as the clock struck zero. The Buckeyes (1-0) were outscored in the second half against the Zips, and despite the nail-biting finish, the challenge was something Ohio State desired.

