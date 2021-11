Syracuse, N.Y. – The players on the Syracuse women’s basketball team are still just getting to know each other. The starting five that Syracuse’s acting head coach Vonn Read sent onto the court for the Orange’s game against Notre Dame on Sunday spent last year at five different schools. The only one of the five that was at Syracuse last year; sophomore guard Teisha Hyman, missed the entire 2020-21 season with a knee injury.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO