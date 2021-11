Patta‘s never been bashful about expressing its love for the Nike Air Max 1, of which it releases an “Noise Aqua” pair tomorrow, November 4th. A follow-up to the recent “Monarch”-accented take, the upcoming sneakers maintain all of the same design cues. An off-white and greyscale color palette appears throughout much of the pair, harkening back to the original Air Max‘s inaugural colorway, while the titular blue tone animates profile swooshes, branding on the tongue and the wavy mudguard. Upper eye-stays and part of the outsole also follow suit, as does the visible Airbag that interrupts the seemingly “aged’ midsole composition. Furthermore, the Dutch brand reworks the shoe box, which includes a silver-plated charm bracelet that nods to Patta’s Surinamese heritage.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO