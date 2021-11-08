MTM On the Road: Local Breweries Prepare for Traverse City, Frankfort Beer Week

This weekend is Beer Week in Traverse City and Frankfort.

It’s a late season push to get remaining tourists out and visiting local breweries.

People can fill out a beer week passport with every different location they stop at.

Different breweries and restaurants are offering deals with the passports and you could also win free gifts too. Acoustic Tap Room, Right Brain, The Workshop, Fresh Coast Beer Works, Rare Bird, and Brewery Terra Firma are just some of the stops on the beer passport.

For more on how you can download your own, you can find more information here.