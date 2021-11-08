CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

MTM On the Road: Local Breweries Prepare for Traverse City, Frankfort Beer Week

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWSV7_0cpuMnbx00

This weekend is Beer Week in Traverse City and Frankfort.

It’s a late season push to get remaining tourists out and visiting local breweries.

People can fill out a beer week passport with every different location they stop at.

Different breweries and restaurants are offering deals with the passports and you could also win free gifts too. Acoustic Tap Room, Right Brain, The Workshop, Fresh Coast Beer Works, Rare Bird, and Brewery Terra Firma are just some of the stops on the beer passport.

For more on how you can download your own, you can find more information here.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

TC Beer Week Event at Aerie Restaurant & Lounge

Get ready to be Hoppy in Traverse City on a self-guided tour featuring northern Michigan breweries and restaurants. Running from November 12-19, you can track your tour in a special Beer Week passport and enter to win prizes! Click here for more information. And to end TC Beer Week, Aerie...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Join the 10th Annual 5k Toy Town Toy Trot This Weekend!

The Toy Town of Cadillac and the Salvation Army of Cadillac are having their 10th annual 5k Toy Trot this Saturday November 20th at 9 a.m. The race is raising money for Toys For Tots of Wexford and Missaukee counties. The goal is $10,000. Over the past nine years, Toy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Frankfort, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Frankfort, MI
Frankfort, MI
Lifestyle
Traverse City, MI
Food & Drinks
9&10 News

Ask Angi: Home Holiday Safety

The holiday season is here and decorations are already starting to pop up. Decorations are beautiful and fun, but they can also be risky. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson discusses some of the best ways to keep your home safe this holiday season.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Mtm#On The Road#Food Drink#Beverages#Frankfort Beer Week#Fresh Coast Beer Works#Brewery Terra Firma
9&10 News

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Walloon Lake Village Lighting

In this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan, Courtney Sheffer shows us all the fun activities you can enjoy with your family during November. Hit the wine trail this winter and save with an Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail Winter Flight Pass! The Winter Flight Pass entitles you to exclusive tastings, discounts, and specials at each of the 10 unique wineries that are part of the trail. The pass gets you a flight of 3 wines at each of the 10 Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail wineries (a $100+ value!), as well as 10% off your bottle purchases, plus wine by the glass specials at each winery. The Flight Pass is valid now through February 28, 2022, allowing you to enjoy the tastes of Northern Michigan throughout the winter!
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
9&10 News

Midland County Pit Stop’s Needs Your Old Storage Totes

Spread some kindness this weekend by helping out your local animal shelter. The Midland County Pit Stop is asking people to donate old storage totes to build makeshift shelters, or “Cat Condos”. for the stray animals. Right now, they need at least 50 more 18 gallon totes with lids. You...
PETS
9&10 News

How To Prepare For Firearm Deer Season

November means more than just Thanksgiving in Northern Michigan—it means Firearm Deer Season. If you plan on hunting next week—it’s time to get your gun sighted. With one last weekend before the season starts, hunters packed the Cadillac Sportsman Club to get their rifles sighted. Club board member and NRA...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Hair Salon Gives Back To Veterans In Special Way

People all across Northern Michigan celebrated America’s heroes on Thursday. Allure Hair Salon & Spa in Gaylord spent their day offering free haircuts to veterans. Owner of the salon, Jenifer Purdy, said she and her team thought of the idea after she asked them if they’d be interested in offering discounted haircut prices.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds: Sunrise from Whitefish Point

Lake Superior in November is known to have angry seas, but Wednesday morning in Paradise it was anything but angry. Photojournalist Stephanie Adkins shows us a calm and stunning sunrise from Whitefish Point for today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan.
9&10 News

Hook & Hunting: Opening Day Supply Shortages

Opening Day is Monday, a holiday across the state. Northern Michigan will see thousands of hunters make their way to the area. Temperatures are going to drop over the weekend and snow is expected for most of the area, setting up for perfect weather on Opening Day. While the weather won’t be tripping up hunters, the supply chain issues seen everywhere may be.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Traverse City Citizens Group Wins Building Lawsuit

The lawsuit between Traverse City, Innovo Development Group and citizens’ group, Save Our Downtown, has possibly come to an end. Judge Thomas Powers ruled in favor, Wednesday, of Save Our Downtown. “It went real well for us. We felt we had a very strong case, and of course, we initially...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy