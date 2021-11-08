CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Poem of the week: Musings by William Barnes

By Carol Rumens
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQt71_0cpuMa8W00
‘And this day seems, but is no more, / A day when all my life was fair’ … the view from from Ball Hill, Dorset, in autumn.

Musings

Before the falling summer sun

The boughs are shining all as gold,

And down below them waters run,

As there in former years they roll’d;

The poolside wall is glowing hot,

The pool is in a dazzling glare,

And makes it seem as, ah! ’tis not,

A summer when my life was fair.

The evening, gliding slowly by,

Seems one of those that long have fled;

The night comes on to star the sky

As then it darken’d round my head.

A girl is standing by yon door,

As one in happy times was there,

And this day seems, but is no more,

A day when all my life was fair.

We hear from yonder feast the hum

Of voices, as in summers past;

And hear the beatings of the drum

Again come throbbing on the blast.

There neighs a horse in yonder plot,

As once there neigh’d our petted mare,

And summer seems, but ah! is not

The summer when our life was fair.

Poem of the week visited the work of poet and philologist William Barnes some while ago, to enjoy one of his famous Dorset-dialect poems. These deserve the attention they’ve increasingly received, but it’s worth remembering that Barnes also wrote many poems in “national English”, and interesting to ask what their relationship might be in terms of diction and approach. In these poems, too, he sought a specifically English idiom. Do they “pale in comparison” with the vigorous, phonetically spelled dialect? I was struck recently, when reading a group of Barnes’s poems in one of the older Oxford anthologies, by the individuality and freshness of the non-dialect lyrics such as Musings.

The first stanza is particularly vivid. Soft alliterative effects complement the imagery of light and heat. The sun is “falling” – a plainer but more dramatic verb choice than “setting”. Autumn’s onset seems not far away but the sun’s power is still strident. The observation moves beyond the aestheticism of those boughs “shining all as gold” to the ordinary but striking description of a poolside wall as “glowing hot” and a pool that almost hurts the eyes in its “dazzling glare”.

The waters under the boughs “run / As there in former years they roll’d” and the contrast between “running” and “rolling” water hints at the running-on of time which has changed the speaker’s circumstances. The next stanza shifts to evening, an evening that evokes other long-lost evenings in its “gliding slowly by”. Then “the night comes on to star the sky” (a lovely and surprising use of “star” as a transitive verb). The different kinds of movement express the more drastic change for the speaker to a season “no longer fair”. The details of this negation are not imposed on the external scene: no pathetic fallacies are committed.

Night has arrived in the third stanza, and the sounds of what might be a harvest celebration intrude. There’s a significant change of personal pronoun, from “my life” in the first two stanzas to “our life” in the last. It may or may not relate to the “girl” remembered, in happier time, “standing by yon door”. That third stanza, perhaps the least cohesive of the three, is written entirely from the shared perspective.

The drumbeat carried on the “blast” may have military rather than harvest festival associations: even the horse, no longer “our petted mare”, might be about to be conscripted. Barnes, while a patriot, was no supporter of British colonial expansion. But these shadows of war might simply originate in the psychological state of the speaker, his sorrow souring the noise of others’ pleasure to aggravation and foreboding.

Overall, reticence seems an important quality in this poem – and perhaps it’s an imported one, too, related to the non-dialect idiom. It underpins the very title, Musings, which tells us so little. No Romantic claim of melancholy or desolation is declared, although the poem’s tone is almost elegiac. But those parenthetical exclamations of loss, “ah! ’tis not” and “ah! is not” break through the smooth surfaces. They belong to heightened but natural speech and show that emotional authenticity doesn’t depend on the use of all-out dialect.

There’s no clear instance of a too-literary diction draining this poem of life. But it’s worth sampling a full dialect poem in the context of Musings, and comparing effects. Tokens, which can be read here, is also a poem concerning loss, and here the imprints of the past on the present are observed in minute and wonderful detail. “Green mwold on zummer bars do show / That they’ve a-dripp’d in winter wet; / The hoof-worn ring o’ ground belo / The tree, do tell o’ storms, or het …”) That such detail can have earned its place in a lyric poem undoubtedly depends on the earthiness and precision of a rich dialect. But I’d still like to see Barnes valued more often for his achievement in both kinds of writing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Barnes
newsantaana.com

The Santa Ana Poem of the Week is “My Love” by David Layden

The Santa Ana Literary Association will be presenting a new poem by a local poet every week this year. This week’s poem is “My love” (“The Eye on the Other Side) by David Layden. My love told me slowly. with. short,. quick breaths. of how the world was ending. and.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Review

Poem: My Darling “Friend”

Licking my fingers, I taste the salty remains of promises. I slept carelessly in your bed of lies. Digging my nails into my skin, I remolded myself into. what you wanted. Over and over again, I rebuilt myself. Unsatisfied, it seemed you were, for you never changed. As your lips...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thezebra.org

Memories and Musings – On Writing

Alexandria, VA – I have journaled my thoughts since my early teenage years, and I still have the small handwritten notepads I kept them in! My 7th grade English teacher edited the school newspaper, and I wrote some columns for it. I also did a bit of creative writing in those days, poetry and short stories, but mostly I kept journals.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
skidmorenews.com

A Poem About Life

People always tell me I am a good writer. But, I am always unsure if anyone actually means it. I’ve lived with a disability for the past 21 and a half years and for most of my life, I’ve felt “good” at absolutely nothing. I am now an editor for The Skidmore News, although I haven’t written an article yet this year. I feel like my brain is broken. My mind is on fire and I need to write, but my mind is on fire, so I can’t write. I am going to write a poem about life. That rhymes, doesn’t it? Maybe I am good at something after all.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poems#Oxford
Film Threat

Lamya’s Poem

The power of poems must not be underestimated. They endure because they reveal aspects of ourselves, as well as convey entire worlds, via a few stanzas. Alexander Kronemer’s visually stunning Lamya’s Poem serves as a welcome reminder of the importance of these stories, for our past shapes our present, and perhaps there’s some wisdom to these age-old works that never seem to age. Poems can also help us escape from real-life horrors, their subtlety and/or magniloquence a welcome respite from the banality of evil.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Post-Bulletin

Poem: 'The Death of Discovery'

Life giveth. Life taketh away. What is gone is welcomed another way. Forge on we ask Spirit. Forge on. For you are welcomed by friends, loved ones, Angels all above us. You are welcomed by a special two before you. Two guiding over us. Our sons, others’ brothers, even more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Californian

Waxing gibbous: A poem

The hurt was never there to begin with. pinning down the pale moonlight that spills on skin. The moonlight. this story we tell ourselves over & over where we’re. speechless still but that’s okay, that’s enough. Only that. sliver of moon invisible to the eye. as we make sense of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Post-Bulletin

Poem: 'In between'

As the seasons churn in Rochester, Minnesota, they get stuck. My top half in a fuzzy sweater, my bottom half in capris rooted in sandals, red nails shining. Matching lips turned up at the thought of it all. Maples fiery torches, soon to release Nature’s confetti, are lighting our winter...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Talking With Tami

Are We Loving Kenya Moore’s New Short Hairdo?

On this weeks Dancing With The Stars, Kenya Moore hit the dance floor wearing a short hairdo! The former beauty queen switched her look up on Season 30 and paid homage to a certain Pinky Lady “Rizzo”! It was “Grease Night” on the dancing competition show and I thought she pulled her look off with style and pizazz!
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy